Taylor Sheridan’s ‘Bass Reeves’ Series Adds ‘King Richard’ Star to Cast

Taylor Sheridan has added one more star to his Bass Reeves cast list.

Variety reported today that Demi Singleton has joined the much-anticipated series. She will be working alongside David Oyelowo, Dennis Quaid, Lauren E. Banks, Barry Pepper, Forrest Goodluck, and Grantham Coleman.

The Paramount + project will tell the story of re-life lawman Bass Reeves, who “is known as the greatest frontier hero in American history,” according to the official synopsis.

“[Reeves] worked in the post-Reconstruction era as a federal peace officer in the Indian Territory, capturing over 3,000 of the most dangerous criminals without ever being wounded.”

Singleton will play Sally, “Bass and Jennie’s (Banks) precocious daughter,” according to the publication.

The 16-year-old is new relatively new to Hollywood. She first broke into the scene in 2019 in Goldie and followed her debut in 2021 by playing Serena Williams in the Oscar-winning film King Richard.

Lead Star David Oyelowo Unsuccessfully Pitched ‘Bass Reeves’ for Years

Lead star David Oyelowo has been working to bring Bass Reeves to the screen for years, but Sheridan was the first producer to show any interest in telling the tale.

In an interview with Deadline, the actor said he sent the concept to several creators and no one bothered to respond to him until Taylor Sheridan got his hands on it.

“I was here in London,” Oyelowo explained, “and I hadn’t been expecting one from him. I opened the text and it said, ‘I love the script. Hope you don’t mind if I direct it, sir?’”

“I was like, ‘let me think about it!’” he joked.

Oyelowo explained that he had actually pitched the story to “the entire industry” twice before Sheridan took a look. But in hindsight, he’s happy that everything worked out the way it did.

“The reality is that [Taylor] is one of the best directors on the planet,” he continued. “[He] decided to drop everything to direct the first two episodes because he was that excited with what we were coming up with.”

ViacomCBS first announced the project in September 2021, and production has reportedly begun in Texas. Oyelowo serves as both an actor and an executive producer.

“The reality is that he is one of the best storytellers on the planet,” Oyelowo continued, “My whole thing is that we’ve got to tell a story worthy of that history, but worthy of a global audience, and he’s one of those rare guys, and I’ve worked with a few of them, and he’s one of those rare ones who can really do that. It’s a big deal.”