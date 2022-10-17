Curious how Harrison Ford‘s 1923 character is related to Kevin Costner‘s John Dutton? We’re bridging the gaps from 1883 to 1923 to Yellowstone with our full, mapped-out Dutton Family Tree right here on Outsider.

A lot has been revealed through the casting of historical spinoff 1923. For starters, we now know for certain that there are seven generations of Duttons on-screen, starting with 1883‘s James Dutton working all the way down to Yellowstone‘s Tate Dutton. And this makes a certain Indigenous leader’s prophecy in 1883 all the more telling about the future of this family.

We’re able to flesh out the Dutton Family Tree much more completely as a result of the Harrison Ford-starring prequel, too. And while looking over our family tree, keep in mind that “est.” is abbreviating “estimated,” as we do not know the exact birth and/or death dates for the majority of these characters. Some we do know, however, like Yellowstone‘s Dutton siblings. So let’s get to it and see exactly how television’s top family all connects from one show to the other.

OUTSIDER’s DUTTON FAMILY TREE

The Dutton Family Tree: From ‘1883’ to ‘1923’ to ‘Yellowstone’. (Graphic by Daniel Garcia, Outsider)

‘1883’: James Dutton (Tim McGraw)

The eldest Dutton in the Yellowstone series, James Dutton moved his family from Tennessee through Texas out into the West as part of the Westward Expansion. Due to the death of his beloved daughter, Elsa, James and the remaining family settled in Montana, establishing the Yellowstone Dutton Ranch in the year 1883 with his wife, Margaret, and their 5-year-old son, John Dutton I. A few years later, James & Margaret would have another boy, Spencer Dutton.

As a Montana Deputy, James died when his boys were still young after being shot by horse thieves in a gunfight.

‘1883’: Margaret Dutton (Faith Hill)

The original matriarch of the Yellowstone Dutton Ranch, Margaret and her husband, James, raised their two boys in the earliest years of the ranch until James’ untimely death.

Margaret lost both her sister, Claire (Dawn Olivieri) and niece, Mary Abel (Emma Malouff), in a gunfight near the beginnings of the Oregon Trail in West Texas in 1883.

‘1883’: Elsa Dutton (Isabel May)

The only daughter of James & Margaret Dutton, Elsa died at the age of 18 as a result of a poisoned arrow shot through her abdomen by an Indigenous warrior. In her final moments, she picked the spot for her death as her father held her, establishing the grounds where the Yellowstone Dutton Ranch would be founded in the year 1883.

The firstborn son of James & Margaret Dutton, John Dutton I made it to Montana with his parents and sister, Elsa, at the age of 5. He would grow up on the Yellowstone Dutton Ranch with his mother and little brother, Spencer, after the death of his sister and father.

As an adult, John is taken under the wing of his uncle, Jacob Dutton, who becomes the proprietor of the family ranch. John will then inherit the ranch himself sometime around or after 1923.

‘Yellowstone’ Flashbacks: Spencer Dutton (Charlie Stover)

The younger brother of John Dutton I and youngest child of parents James & Margaret, Spencer lived his childhood on the Yellowstone Dutton Ranch. It is unclear if he survives into the time of 1923 alongside his older brother.

‘1923’: Jacob Dutton (Harrison Ford)

Jacob Dutton is the proprietor of the Dutton Yellowstone Ranch after the death of his older brother, James Dutton (1883‘s Tim McGraw). Jacob becomes a father figure to James’ oldest son, John Dutton I, and oversees the Dutton’s legacy throughout Prohibition and the Great Depression.

‘1923’: Cara Dutton (Helen Mirren)

Matriarch Cara Dutton is married to Jacob Dutton, and it is unclear if they have had any children of their own.

‘1923’: Emma Dutton (Marley Shelton)

Emma Dutton is the wife of John Dutton I. Together, the two have Jack Dutton, who will inherit the Yellowstone Dutton Ranch from his parents.

‘1923’: Jack Dutton (Darren Mann)

Jack Dutton is the son of John Dutton I and Emma Dutton, and great nephew to Jacob Dutton. A dedicated rancher who is deeply loyal to his family, Jack will eventually father John Dutton II, named after his father, and continue on the John Dutton lineage of their family tree as proprietor of the Yellowstone Dutton Ranch.

‘1923’: Elisabeth Dutton (Michelle Randolph)

Elizabeth is a feisty and capable young woman who (presumably) marries Jack Dutton. Together, these two have John Dutton II.

‘Yellowstone’ Flashbacks: John Dutton II (Dabney Coleman)

The son of Jack and Elizabeth Dutton (presumably), John Dutton II is named after his grandfather and will one day inherit the Yellowstone Dutton Ranch. Who he marries is unknown, but together they have John Dutton III, who then inherits the ranch into modern times.

John Dutton II also has another son, a brother to John Dutton III. This may be Chance Dutton, for which a gravestone is seen in the Yellowstone Dutton Ranch graveyard.

‘Yellowstone’: John Dutton III (Kevin Costner, Josh Lucas)

The son of John Dutton II and the modern day patriarch and proprietor of the Yellowstone Dutton Ranch, John Dutton III fiercely protects his family tree and their legacy. With wife Evelyn, the two raise their children, Lee, Beth, and Kayce Dutton, on the ranch. They also adopt Jamie Randall, naming him Jamie Dutton, and raise him as one of their own.

‘Yellowstone’ Flashbacks: Evelyn Dutton (Gretchen Mol)

Wife of John Dutton III, Evelyn dies in 1997 after a horse-riding accident while out with their daughter, Beth. In life, she gave birth to Lee, Beth, and Kayce Dutton, as well as adopting Jamie.

‘Yellowstone’: Lee Dutton (Dave Annable, Kip Denton)

The oldest son of Evelyn and John Dutton III, Lee was born in 1980. Poised to inherit the ranch, Lee tragically dies in 2018 in a gunfight resulting from land disputes. He is buried in the Yellowstone Dutton Ranch graveyard, only to be dug up and cremated to protect his family.

The second-oldest son of Evelyn and John III, Jamie Dutton was born Jamie Randall in 1982. He was adopted by his Dutton parents as an infant. After discovering this as an adult, his biological father, Garrett Randall (Will Patton) re-enters his life.

Amid a deeply-troubled relationship with his Dutton family, Jamie is forced to murder Randall in 2021. Beforehand, he fathers a baby boy himself with Christina, a political associate-turned lover. This child’s name, or whether they’ll be named a part of the Dutton family tree, however, is unknown.

The only daughter of Evelyn and John Dutton III, Beth Dutton was born in 1984. She remains a fierce protector of her father’s legacy throughout her adulthood. Due to her pregnancy (with Rip Wheeler) as a teen, Beth is taken to an Indigenous women’s clinic and sterilized. Her older brother, Jamie, commits to this tragedy as a teen, creating a life-long hatred between them.

Beth’s greatest regret is trusting Jamie as teens, and being unable to carry on the Dutton family tree herself. As an adult, Beth marries Rip Wheeler (Cole Hauser). Unable to have children, the two loosely foster an orphan, Carter (Finn Little), together.

‘Yellowstone’: Kayce Dutton (Luke Grimes, Rhys Alterman)

Born in 1990, Kayce Dutton is the youngest son of Evelyn and John Dutton III. As their only remaining child willing to inherit the ranch, Kayce waffles on this responsibility throughout adulthood.

Kayce marries an Indigenous Broken Rock Reservation woman, Monica Long. Together, they have a son, Tate Dutton, sometime in the 2010s. They are due to have another child, as well. Through his children, Kayce becomes the only sixth-generation Dutton to continue the family tree by blood.

‘Yellowstone’: Monica Dutton (Kelsey Asbille)

Born Monica Long in 1993, Monica marries Kayce and takes his Dutton name. She hails from the Indigenous Broken Rock Reservation that remains in conflict with the Duttons over their owning of ancestral land.

Together, Monica and Kayce have their first son, Tate, and she later becomes pregnant with their second child.

‘Yellowstone’: Tate Dutton (Brecken Merrill)

The only seventh generation Dutton by blood, Tate Dutton was born to Kayce and Monica Dutton sometime in the 2010s. He is of both Dutton settler and Broken Rock ancestry, and is poised to inherit the Yellowstone Dutton Ranch.

Tate’s place on the Dutton family tree, however, is a foreboding one. As the seventh generation, an indigenous prophecy from the year 1883 says he is to oversee the return of his Dutton family’s land to its ancestral Broken Rock family.

