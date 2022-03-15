‘The Power of the Dog’ Director Challenges ‘1883’ Star Sam Elliott to a ‘Shootout’

The Power of the Dog director Jane Campion wants Sam Elliott to prove his mettle if the 1883 star intends to criticize her western.

“What the f— does this woman from down there, New Zealand, know about the American west?” Elliott said on the podcast WTF with Marc Maron, sparking controversy. “And why in the f— does she shoot this movie in New Zealand and call it Montana? And say, ‘This is the way it is.’ That f—ing rubbed me the wrong way, pal.

“They made it look like — what are all those dancers that those guys in New York that wear bowties and not much else?” Elliott continued. “That’s what all these fucking cowboys in that movie looked like. They’re all running around in chaps and no shirts. There’s all these allusions to homosexuality throughout the fucking movie.”

Campion issued a challenge in response: “Okay, Sam, let’s meet down at the Warner Brothers lot for a shootout! I’m bringing Doctor Strange [a Marvel character played by Benedict Cumberbatch, who also starred in The Power of the Dog] with me!”

The director also appeared on The Hollywood Reporter‘s Awards Chatter Podcast, where she discussed Elliot’s comments in detail.

“It has to be said, I think, he was being a bit of a b-i-t-c-h, because, you know, he’s not a cowboy either,” said Campion. “He’s an actor — he grew up in Sacramento and was educated in Oregon, you know? We’re dealing in a fictional world, we’re dealing in a mythic universe. The west is a myth, it doesn’t exist — Annie Proulx said that — and there’s a lot of room on the range to explore that myth. And this is just another version of it.”

Power of the Dog Stars Respond to Criticisms from Sam Elliott

Campion then brought up the “Spaghetti Westerns,” which were primarily produced in Europe. She explained: “You know, like, if you think about Sergio Leone movies, where were they shot? They were shot in Spain, and they are some of the greatest explorations of the western myth ever made. So, you know, I think it’s just a little bit of a crusty cowboy problem.”

In addition to Campion, the stars of the film addressed Elliott’s comments. While Kodi Smit-McPhee declined to comment, Cumberbatch shared his thoughts in great detail.

“I’m trying very hard not to say anything about a very odd reaction that happened the other day on a radio podcast,” the actor said. “Without meaning to stir over the ashes of that […] someone really took offense to – I haven’t heard it so it’s unfair for me to comment in detail on it […] to the West being portrayed in this way. Beyond that reaction… that denial that anybody could have anything other than a heteronormative existence because of what they do for a living or where they’re born.”

Alternatively, one of Cumberbatch’s costars had a different perspective.

“I laughed when I heard. I don’t know why,” said actor Jesse Plemons. ”And I haven’t listened to it so I’ve heard it from what people have told me. I know there’s some undertones to what he said, but I also feel like you don’t have to like the movie… And that’s totally fine. Not everyone has to like it.”