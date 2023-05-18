The ‘Yellowstone’ Timeline: How, where to watch every show in order

How will the franchise’s newly-announced sequel shake up the Yellowstone timeline? And where do other upcoming projects fit in?

So far, the Yellowstone timeline is easy enough to follow. In the fictional Western universe crafted by Taylor Sheridan, 1883 started the Duttons’ journey from Tennessee to America’s promise land: the Wild West. Then, 1923 continued the Duttons’ story into the 20th century. Both prequels were released after the success of Yellowstone proper, which takes place in present day. Easy enough, right?

For those jumping into the franchise, however, locating and viewing each show is more of a hassle. And when the newly-announced Yellowstone sequel hits, things will feel even more complicated. Unfortunately, the entirety of the Dutton story isn’t available in one place. It still won’t be after the sequel, either, which is baffling, but here we are.

As a result, we’re breaking down the Yellowstone Timeline in chronological order alongside what television/streaming services you need to purchase in order to view them. Links are provided in the table below to help you find each service directly, alongside pricing and other relevant information. Let’s go to work!

The ‘Yellowstone’ Timeline & How to Stream

Why isn’t ‘Bass Reeves’ on the timeline?

Taylor Sheridan’s upcoming Bass Reeves series was initially set as a continuation of the 1883 story, making it another prequel to Yellowstone. That has changed, however.

Per our report in early May 2023, this show now holds the title Lawmen: Bass Reeves. From there, future Lawmen series will tell the stories of other real-life legends of the American West. Effectively, the property is now being used to launch a historical fiction anthology. The new logline reads:

“Lawmen: Bass Reeves will bring the legendary lawman of the wild west to life. Reeves, known as the greatest frontier hero in American history, worked in the post-Reconstruction era as a federal peace officer in the Indian Territory, capturing over 3,000 of the most dangerous criminals without ever being wounded.” Paramount

There’s no mention of 1883 or Yellowstone in the latest update. Taylor Sheridan’s long-gestating Bass Reeves story looks to have completely switched focus. For more on this, see Is ‘Bass Reeves’ no longer a ‘Yellowstone’ origin story? next.

What about further ‘Yellowstone’ spinoffs?

Sheridan also has further Dutton television shows in the works, but they’ve yet to be officially announced by Paramount. One is to be set in the 1940s. Another may follow set in the 1960s.

Once Paramount greenlights and sets dates for these further spinoffs, they’ll be added to the timeline above.

For more info on these projects and a full list of Sheridan’s working titles, see our Breakdown: The 10+ Shows ‘Yellowstone’ Mastermind Taylor Sheridan Currently Has in the Works next.