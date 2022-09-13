Three ‘Yellowstone’ Stars Are Performing on the Same Day at Stagecoach 2023

Exciting news for “Yellowstone” fans and music lovers: three stars from the modern western series are going to be performing at Stagecoach Festival on the same day next year. Ryan Bingham, who plays Walker, newcomer Lainey Wilson, and Kayce Dutton star Luke Grimes, who recently announced that he’s giving country music a shot, will perform at the festival in 2023.

California’s country music festival will take place over three days in April 2023: the 28th, 29th, and 30th. Luke Bryan is headlining day one, with his friend and tour-mate Riley Green, and Jon Pardi. ZZ Top, Breland, Elle King, and Melissa Etheridge add to the star-studded performances on the first day. Additionally, Jackson Dean, Trixie Mattel, Seaforth, Drake Mulligan, American Aquarium, The Flamin’ Groovies, the Last Bandoleros, Tierra Kennedy, Mackenzie Carpenter, and Bella White will perform on Friday.

On day two, Kane Brown is headlining, along with Old Dominion and Gabby Barrett, who is currently awaiting the birth of her second child. In addition, Bryan Adams, Niko Moon, Nelly, and Morgan Wade join Day Two. Marty Stuart and his Fabulous Superlatives, Mary Chapin Carpenter, Kameron Marlowe, Nikki Lane, Corey Kent, Lily Rose, Restless Road, Cooper Alan, Keb’ Mo,’ Avery Anna and Jaime Wyatt, Abbey Cone, Tre Burt, and Logan Ledger fill out Saturday’s lineup.

Stagecoach Festival 2023 Lineup, Including Three ‘Yellowstone’ Stars

Day Three will see Chris Stapleton in the top spot, joined by Brooks & Dunn, Parker McCollum, Tyler Childers, Turnpike Troubadors, and Diplo. In addition, Parmalee, Bailey Zimmerman, Luke Grimes, Valerie June, Warren Zeiders, Sierra Ferrell, 49 Winchester, Tyler Braden, Madeline Edwards, Kaitlin Butts, and Nick Shoulders add to Sunday’s performances.

Lainey Wilson, Ryan Bingham, and Luke Grimes are all performing on April 30, the last day of the festival. In addition to a “Yellowstone” meet-up, there will also be other events at the festival. These include Guy Fieri’s Stagecoach Smokehouse, Diplo’s Honky Tonk, Nikki Lane’s Stage Stop Marketplace and Horseshoe Stage, and special guests the Compton Cowboys, who work to improve their community through caring for horses.

All in all, it looks like an amazing weekend of music and fun in beautiful California.

Luke Grimes Announces That He’s Going To Try Country Music

Recently, Luke Grimes sat down with Country Living and shared some big news. He spoke about living his best Western life, and also about his love of music. Now, he seems to be combining the two to create what we’ve all been waiting for: his first country album.

“The first place I moved after Ohio was New York City,” he began. “Having a drum set in New York is impossible—your neighbors would kill you—so I got a guitar and started teaching myself chords. It’s been a part of my life ever since. If I have an acting gig, I always have a guitar. And not just because I’m working on an album. It’s always been a little buddy that I can take around anywhere. It’s somewhere to put some of that energy when you’re in a new place and don’t know what else to do.”

While that’s the only crumb of information we got about a future album, it’s enough. That, plus his performance at Stagecoach 2023, leads us to believe that we’ll be having a Luke Grimes album in our hands sooner rather than later.