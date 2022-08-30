Tim McGraw Fans Are Loving His Latest ‘1883’ Announcement

Tim Mcgraw is giving 1883 fans some exciting news. A new package is coming that includes tons of never-before-seen content. Check out the announcement that McGraw made below.

“Some dreams do come true. #1883TV is now available on DVD, Blu-Ray and digital with over two hours of bonus content,” Tim McGraw captioned the post.

Some dreams do come true. #1883TV is now available on DVD, Blu-ray and Digital with over two hours of bonus content: https://t.co/159YXRWt3M @1883Official pic.twitter.com/mWFeHINPEQ — Tim McGraw (@TheTimMcGraw) August 30, 2022

The post includes a clip from the show. A couple of clips in the video are from behind the camera and between takes. Fans loved the news.

“Literally THE series of this year! Tim, you deserve awards bro!” replied one follower.

One fan pre-ordered the package they were so excited about it.

“Mine is being delivered this afternoon!” a follower replied.

Tim McGraw has shared a lot of fond memories from the set of 1883 this summer. He shared a behind-the-scenes photo from a really hot day on set.

His part in the Yellowstone universe may see a smaller role as the fifth season readies to premiere on November 13. He said that he doesn’t want to see as many flashback scenes in the parent series.

“I don’t feel like more flashbacks would be a good thing,” he said. “I don’t want to water down our characters; I feel like the show stood on its own so well, and those characters are such a part of us, that I’d hate to go back and just sort of piecemeal them together and revisit them in little segments.” He concluded by adding, “I don’t know that I’d want to do that.”

McGraw says that before he was part of the show, he was a fan. And his take on how his character is involved going forward comes from someone that is a fan as much as anything.

New Music Coming from Tim McGraw

Meanwhile, the “7500 obo” singer says that new music is on the way. This summer, he told Country Countdown USA that it’s closer than we think.

“I’m in the middle of it,” he said. He’s heading to the studio to record “a few more songs,” but he’s not revealing much more. His most recent album was 2020’s Here on Earth.

Maybe he’ll bust one or two of the new tracks out on his remaining tour dates. His schedule for the rest of 2022 is limited, but there are still chances to see him. He’s in Highland, Calif. On September 9 at the Yaamava Theater. He has several West Coast dates, including a stop in San Diego on September 10 where he’ll share the stage with Dustin Lynch and Chris Lane. He’s at Boots & Brews in Ventura, Calif. on October 14. Tim McGraw wraps his year at GoldsenSky Festival in Sacramento, Calif. on October 15. Check out all of his remaining dates for 2022 and get ticket information for each at his website.