Tim McGraw Reveals the First Thing He Did After Filming ‘1883’

After a grueling production of Taylor Sheridan’s “Yellowstone” spinoff series, “1883,” actor and country music legend, Tim McGraw, recalls when he did after the show’s wrap.

While making an appearance on “The Billy Bones Show,” Tim McGraw admitted that after “1883” wrapped, he immediately shaved his beard. “I couldn’t wait to shave that. And anybody that was the first thing I did. I think we wrapped at like four in the morning on a Sunday morning. And the first thing I did was shave. I couldn’t wait to get rid of it.”

Tim McGraw further points out that his regular beard is gray. “I mean it’s pretty much solid gray. So the hardest part about dealing with that the whole time was keeping it dyed.”

Created by Sheridan, “1883” follows the Dutton family as they journey west through the Great Plains towards the last bastion of “uncolonized” America. Tim McGraw starred in the series as James Dutton. Hill played his character’s wife, Margaret Dutton, while Sam Elliott played Shea Brennan. Others who starred in the series are Isabel May, LaMonica Garrett, Marc Rissmann, and Audie Rick.

Tim McGraw Speaks About Working With His Wife Faith Hill on ‘1883’

While continuing to chat about his time on the “1883” set, Tim McGraw pointed out what it was like working with his wife, Faith Hill. “It’s the first time we’ve ever done any acting together. The coolest thing was to go home with your acting partner and your life partner. And to lay in bed at night and talk about the scenes that you did today. Especially when things went really well.”

Tim McGraw also gushed that to chat about the experiences with Hill and having a sort of giddiness to having a great day’s work and being able to do this. “And being how grateful we were. At this point in our careers to be able to go to something like that you know. And you never know how something’s going to turn out.”

Tim McGraw went on to speak about “1883” creator, Taylor Sheridan. “Taylor Sheridan is a brilliant writer. And he creates these great worlds. It was amazing to be there and amazing to be a part of it. Work with Sam Elliot, I mean just all the great people that we got to work with. And everybody brought their A-game every single day.”

Tim McGraw went on to say that he spent close to six months working 14 hours a day with minimal hours of sleep on the set of “1883.” He further revealed that the TV is considered the hardest job he’s ever done. However, it is also the most rewarding to him due to the fact that he was able to live out every little boy’s dream of being a cowboy.