Tim McGraw Talks ‘Special’ Father-Son Moment in ‘1883’ That He Didn’t Experience in Real Life

One of the things fans love about country music hitmaker and 1883 actor Tim McGraw is the fact that he is a dedicated family man. He has been married to fellow country music singer and 1883 costar Faith Hill since the 1990s. The couple share three daughters, Gracie, Maggie, and Audrie.

Additionally, Tim McGraw has been very open about his unusual relationship with his father, baseball great Tug McGraw. Tim McGraw didn’t connect with Tug until his adulthood. While the two did connect in those later years, the singer feels he missed out on some crucial “father-son” bonding moments.

This is why, the star says, he especially loved filming his on-screen relationship with Audie Rick’s John Dutton Sr. The character who ultimately turns out to be the original John Dutton to Kevin Costner’s John Dutton III in Yellowstone.

Shooting This 1883 Scene Was Surreal For Tim McGraw

In a recent interview, the Don’t Take the Girl singer recalls shooting a scene for 1883 with Audie Rick where his character, James Dutton takes his son (Rick’s John Dutton) out into the field for some lessons and bonding time. This was an on-screen moment, McGraw says, that was sort of “surreal.”

Tim McGraw discussed these feelings in an Instagram post. Noting in the caption that his young costar is the cutest “kid in the world.” And, the Insta post notes, he is a great little actor too.

“Growin’ up not having a dad around,” Tim McGraw explains in a recent Insta post, adding that he eventually became father to all daughters. This means, notes the star, that a “father-son experience is something that I don’t really have a lot of experience with.”

Tim McGraw continues in the interview adding that “being able to shoot this scene was special. And, McGraw relates, the two bonded throughout the “entire thing,” while filming.

“It was really a special moment,” the 1883 actor continues. “It was a highlight for me.”

“Am I Being Quiet?”

As the Instagram clip detailing Tim McGraw’s thoughts on this particular scene from the series begins, we see McGraw’s James Dutton on a horse with Audie Rick who portrays the original John Dutton.

“Am I being quiet?” little John Dutton asks his father. To which he replies that, yes, he was being quiet…before he asked this question.

“Oh my gosh, he was the cutest kid in the world,” Tim McGraw gushes about the young actor.

“I mean, his little accent that he had was so incredibly accurate,” McGraw adds. “And he was spot-on all the time.”