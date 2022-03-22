Are Tim McGraw’s Daughters in ‘1883’?

As a dad to three adult daughters and an adoring father to fictional daughter Elsa Dutton, it makes sense that fans of the brand new Western are wondering whether any of Tim McGraw‘s daughters make a cameo in “1883.” Fortunately, we’ve done all the research and can answer that question for you.

‘1883’ Stars Just One McGraw (Two if You Count Faith Hill)

It would have surely been a unique experience for the “1883” star to appear on-screen alongside his daughters. However, just one McGraw starred in the “Yellowstone” prequel and that was country singer and James Dutton actor Tim McGraw.

The series does, however, feature his equally famous wife, Faith Hill. And as Margaret Dutton, the only daughter the couple shared in the series was Elsa Dutton, played by Isabel May.

Within the confines of “1883,” Elsa Dutton is James and Margaret Duttons’ oldest child and only daughter. At just 18 years old, Elsa and her family head West. In doing so, James remains intent on finding a brand new home for his family in unsettled territory. Sadly, Elsa gets shot several months into the trip, with a poisoned Lakota arrow buried in her abdomen. The wound sends infection spreading through her body and leads to her untimely death.

The storyline surrounding the Duttons and their daughter is immensely sad. However, in reality, the McGraws girls are well and thriving, proving their parents proud every day.

That said, let’s get to know the McGraw girls a little better.

Meet Gracie, Maggie, and Audrey McGraw

Young Elsa tragically died in “1883” at just 18 years old. But Tim McGraw and Faith Hill’s biological daughters possess a love for life and a whole lot of talent. And while the three young women aren’t necessarily aiming for a career in the music business, the whole McGraw fam possesses massive talent overall, speaking to the power of well-matched genetics and raw passion.

Gracie McGraw:

Gracie McGraw is the oldest of the famous couple’s children, born on May 5th, 1997. The eldest McGraw girl graduated from New York University before moving to Los Angeles to (surprise) pursue a career in acting.

However, Gracie has also demonstrated her own musical prowess, sharing videos of herself singing on social media. People magazine reports that in 2015, she even made an appearance beside Tim McGraw at Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena, where the two dueted together.

Maggie McGraw:

While she might be the middle child, Maggie McGraw demonstrates zero sign of “middle-child syndrome.”

In speaking of his daughters, Tim McGraw shared with the outlet, “It’s inspiring to me to watch them go out on their own and do the things they do.”

Maggie McGraw is 23 years old, born August 12th, 1998. Last summer, she graduated from Stanford University with a Masters degree of which Tim McGraw expressed immense pride.

“I have such admiration for [Maggie’s] work ethic, her fierce love of her family and especially her passion to make the world a better place.”

Audrey McGraw:

The baby of the McGraw family, Audrey is 20 years old, born on December 6th, 2001. She graduated high school in June of 2020, with an intent to pursue show business like her parents.

Barely more than a year after graduation, she made her acting debut in her father’s very own music video, “7500 OBO,” where she played the lead character. After the video went live, Faith Hill shared, “Our baby girl Audrey has grown up,” followed by a handful of hot pink heart emojis.

Audrey McGraw Tributes Her Famous Parents

While Tim McGraw and Faith Hill obviously express bursting pride in their children, their girls are often just as forthwith in boasting about their parents.

Prior to the debut of “1883,” young Audrey McGraw shared a touching post, tributing the iconic couple.

She began her post detailing her discovery of a book called, Beautiful Ruins. Truthfully, the book had nothing to do with the McGraw girls, nor their parents, but it was the note inside that caught Audrey’s attention.

On the title page, Tim McGraw had written, “Finished this book while sitting in the living room. The girls are going through their exams right now (Maggie 9th, Gracie 10th, Audrey 5th). They have worked really hard studying this week (especially Gracie). I love them all so much. We went to sweet Cece’s after dinner as a treat.”

Of the note, Audrey shared, “Though his words may have nothing to do with the book. They made me so excited to read it.”

Later in her post, she said, “I started this book on the Eve of the 1883 premiere. Something [my parents] have worked tirelessly and so hard on. I am so proud of them and their strength.”

While Tim McGraw’s daughters do not star in “1883,” it’s clear they’re nevertheless proud of the project.