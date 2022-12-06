VIDEO: Diehard ‘Yellowstone’ Fan Gets the Dutton Ranch ‘Y’ Brand on His Chest

With all the new plotlines that have developed between seasons four and five of Yellowstone, one thing that has featured much less commonly in the series is the significance of the Dutton Ranch “Y” brand adorning the chests of characters like Rip Wheeler (Cole Hauser), Lloyd Pierce (Forrie J. Smith), and Kayce Dutton (Luke Grimes). Fans, on the other hand, often use the brand as a decorative element in their everyday lives to boast about their love for the show, with the icon featuring on water bottles, sweatshirts, and other themed merch. However, one diehard Yellowstone fan took things a step further, permanently branding his flesh with the Yellowstone “Y” in an intense clip.

Much like we’ve seen in previous seasons of the hit Western, the man in the video stuffs an orange rag in his mouth to bite down on in anticipation of the pain. Another individual wields the branding iron and stamps his chest with it, though seconds later, as smoke rises from the recipient’s burning skin, he grabs the hot iron handle and shoves it away.

Viewers, of which there are now more than 80K, flocked to the comments section following the YouTube video with a variety of reactions.

“We need a part 2 to see how it turned out,” one viewer commented. Another said, “Imagine liking a show this much,” before pointing out, “Also, he grabbed the iron, what’s his hand look like.”

One other Yellowstone fan argued, “They missed the whole point of the show if they think getting branded is a cool thing to do.”

‘Yellowstone’ Fans Are About Sick of Summer Higgins

Clearly, there’s a lot to love about Yellowstone—as one diehard fan demonstrated in the viral clip above—however, as we progress further into season five, fans have already become fed up with one character: Piper Perabo’s Summer Higgins.

Yellowstone fans first met Summer last season as an environmental activist who quickly found her way to prison, no thanks to Beth Dutton (Kelly Reilly). However, originally sentenced to 15 years of incarceration, John Dutton (Kevin Costner), as Montana’s new governor, finds a way to free her after just one year—with a few ground rules at play, of course.

In order to maintain her freedom, Summer must remain under house arrest—at the Dutton Ranch, no less. In addition, John plans to use her as his environmental advisor as a way to navigate the intricacies of lawsuits and regulations set forth by Montana’s Department of Fish, Wildlife, and Parks as well as those of various animal rights groups.

However, things become complicated as John and Summer reengage in a romantic partnership during the fourth episode of Yellowstone season five. And it’s then that fans began to rip Summer.

“How significant is this role?” one fan asked on Instagram. “It seems like a waste of screentime.”

Another said, “Stop trying to make this character happen. Its almost unanimous every time you post her, that we all want her off the show.”

Instead, as we prepare for the sixth episode of Yellowstone season five, it seems as though Perabo’s character is only getting a more prominent role. Tune in when the next all-new episode airs on Paramount Network Sunday night at 8 p.m.