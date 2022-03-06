Was ‘1883’ Canceled After Season One?

This big question fans are asking now that the finale has aired: did “1883” get canceled after one season? The tentative answer? Not quite, according to a press release from Paramount+. Apparently, the streaming service has ordered more “1883” from Taylor Sheridan, as well as his new series, “1932.” But, Sheridan says that “1883” is a complete series as it is. What does “more” mean in this context?

Did Paramount+ Cancel ‘1883’ or Not?

In February, during the ViacomCBS Investors’ Day, Paramount+ announced that they’d ordered “more” of “1883,” but never explicitly said there would be a season 2. Though, they did announce the new “1932” series as well as part of the “Yellowstone” franchise. I believe “1932” is what “ordered more” means in a sense.

Taylor Sheridan told Deadline in February, “I created this peek through time to show you this one specific journey. I’m not someone who likes to tie everything up in a bow and explain how everyone lived happily ever after, or didn’t […] for me, as a storyteller [‘1883’] feels close-ended.”

So, technically, Paramount+ didn’t cancel “1883.” It just ended the way Taylor Sheridan wanted it to end. It was a limited series, a “peek through time,” and Sheridan told the story he wanted to tell with it. Now, it’s “on to the next peek through the window,” according to Sheridan. “1932” will follow the next generation of Duttons as they try to survive the Great Depression.

‘1883’ Finale Had Huge ‘Yellowstone’ Season 5 Clue

Speaking of “1883” and the expansive “Yellowstone” franchise, there was a possible clue in the “1883” finale that could lead us to something big in “Yellowstone” season 5. When James Dutton meets Spotted Eagle and tells him he and his daughter need a place to rest, Spotted Eagle points them in the direction of Paradise Valley.

“Yellowstone” fans know that this is where the Dutton ranch is located. But, the land came with a warning; Spotted Eagle said, “In seven generations my people will rise up and take it back from you.” James replied that he’d gladly give it back. So, what happened to that warning? And have we reached seven generations at this point in “Yellowstone”?

In fact, we have, if the Dutton family tree is accurate. Kayce is a seventh generation Dutton; he told Monica that in his vision he saw “the end of us”; could this be a reference to Spotted Eagle’s warning? More importantly, who is Spotted Eagle’s seventh generation descendent? It’s possible that this will come into play in “Yellowstone” season 5, linking the two shows together more concretely.