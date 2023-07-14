Watch ‘1883’s ‘Extended Features’ without Paramount Network

Want to watch 1883’s extended features without signing up for Paramount Network or cable? Outsider has you covered.

In 1883, the Yellowstone origin story and first prequel to the hit television series, we’re introduced to the original Duttons. Led by Tim McGraw and Faith Hill as James and Margaret alongside Sam Elliott’s Shea Brennan, the riveting Western epic is also a retelling of America’s Westward Expansion, and quite possibly the best made yet.

This summer, Paramount is bringing the entire series to their cable channel, Paramount Network for the first time, with extended features and a ton of brand new “Behind the Story” content. Each offers incredible insight for Yellowstone fans, but what about those who watched the show on its original streaming home of Paramount Plus? Outsider has you covered.

Below, you’ll find each of 1883‘s Extended Features as they release. Within, the cast and crew break down each episode, so be warned of spoilers ahead!

‘1883’ Behind the Story Extended Cut: Episode 1

“1883,” the Yellowstone origin story, introduces us to the original Duttons. In this extended cut of Behind the Story, the cast and crew break down the premiere episode. “It’s exciting, but it’s extremely dangerous, and it’s never not going to be.” Paramount

1883 Behind the Story Extended Cut: Episode 2, ‘Behind Us, A Cliff’

From a heartbreaking death to some unexpected guest stars (Tom Hanks, Billy Bob Thornton), “Behind Us, A Cliff” delivers an action-packed episode. In this extended cut of Behind the Story, the cast and crew break it all down. Paramount

1883 Behind the Story Extended Cut: Episode 3, ‘River’

James (Tim McGraw) and Shea (Sam Elliott) don’t always see eye to eye. They break down “River” in this extended cut of Behind the Story. Paramount

1883 Behind the Story Extended Cut: Episode 4, ‘The Crossing’

Thomas sees the tension between James in Shea. LaMonica Garrett and the rest of the cast break down “The Crossing” in this extended cut of Behind the Story. Paramount

1883 Behind the Story Extended Cut: Episode 5, ‘The Fangs of Freedom’

We will never fully recover from the heartbreak of “The Fangs of Freedom.” The cast breaks down episode 5 of 1883 in this extended cut of Behind the Story. Paramount

Up next is Episode 6, which airs this Sunday, July 16 on Paramount Network. We won’t spoil anything for you here, but be sure to watch even if you have already. And remember, there are 10 episodes in total, so the journey ain’t over yet.

1883 is available to stream in full on Paramount Plus. The series’ sequel (and the next Yellowstone prequel), 1923, is also streaming now.