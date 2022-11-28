WATCH: ‘1923’ Trailer Debuts During ‘Yellowstone’ Season 5

“You attack my family, it’ll be the last thing you ever do.” Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren star in the official 1923 trailer, and you can watch it right here.

The next installment of the Dutton Family Origin Story is almost here. On Sunday, December 18 (U.S. and Canada), Jacob and Cara Dutton’s fight for the family ranch will unfold, and the first full trailer for the Yellowstone prequel just debuted during Season 5, Episode 4.

But thanks to Paramount+, we’ve got the official trailer for you right here on Outsider, too. And it is one hell of a ride.

Watch the Official Trailer for ‘1923’ – Starring Harrison Ford & Helen Mirren:

Greed will be the thing that kills us all. Helen Mirren and Harrison Ford star in 1923, streaming December 18, exclusively on Paramount Plus. Paramount+

Paramount Plus‘s highly anticipated new original drama series, 1923, stars Academy Award® winner Helen Mirren and Academy Award® nominee Harrison Ford. Created by Academy Award® nominee Taylor Sheridan, 1923 debuts on Sunday, December 18th (in the U.S. and Canada) exclusively on Paramount’s streaming service, Paramount+.

As the next installment of the Dutton family origin story, 1923 continues their legacy on from Sheridan’s first Yellowstone prequel, 1883. Within, he introduces a new generation of Duttons led by patriarch Jacob (Ford) and matriarch Cara (Mirren). Jacob is the brother of James Dutton, Tim McGraw‘s 1883 patriarch.

The period drama will explore early twentieth century America and beyond at a time when pandemics, historic drought, and the end of Prohibition all struck within the Great Depression. Set in the mountain west that the Duttons call home, 1923 takes place in a crucial era of change for the Yellowstone family.

Get Ready to Meet Even More Duttons in ‘1923’ (and check out the official poster!)

In addition to Ford and Mirren, 1923 also stars Darren Mann (Animal Kingdom) as Jack Dutton, Michelle Randolph (A Snow White Christmas) as Elizabeth, James Badge Dale (Hightown) as John Dutton Sr., and Marley Shelton (Scream) as Emma Dutton.

1923 poster. (Photo credit: Paramount Network Press)

Also joining the cast are Brian Geraghty (Big Sky), Aminah Nieves (Blueberry), Jerome Flynn (Game of Thrones), and Timothy Dalton (James Bond series).

For a full breakdown of the cast and how their Duttons figure into the Yellowstone legacy, see our full 1923 explainer here.

“In addition to the December 18th premiere on Paramount+, Paramount Network will also host a linear airing of 1923’s debut episode, immediately following a new episode of Yellowstone, as a special simulcast event,” the studio offers. So be sure to watch!

Produced by MTV Entertainment Studios, 101 Studios and Bosque Ranch Productions, 1923 is executive produced by Taylor Sheridan, John Linson, Art Linson, David C. Glasser, Ron Burkle, David Hutkin, Bob Yari and Ben Richardson.