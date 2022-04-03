WATCH: ‘Yellowstone’s Cole Hauser Runs Route, Catches Pass From NFL’s Tom Brady

Yellowstone star Cole Hauser has plenty to keep him busy on the Dutton ranch as Rip Wheeler. But Hauser had a moment with Tom Brady. Yes sir, good old TB12 himself. It seems that Hauser was possibly living out a childhood fantasy. One that leads him to catch a pass from a sure-fire, first-ballot NFL Hall of Famer. So, what does it look like when Hauser plays wide receiver for a quick minute? We have you covered right here.

‘Yellowstone’ Star Cole Hauser Makes A Connection With Tom Brady On Pass

The clip of Cole Hauser taking off for a Tom Brady pass is just one of three moments he shared on Sunday. Another photo is of Van Winkle Kentucky bourbon bottles with Hauser’s image as Rip on one next to Brady in full-on game mode. Then, he and his wife Cynthia Hauser pose with Rob Gronkowski and his girlfriend, Camille Kostek. As you may know, Brady and Gronk have been teammates in both New England and Tampa Bay.

It looked like Tom Brady was going to retire during the offseason. But the quarterback apparently has some unfinished business in the NFL. So, he put the retirement talk on the backburner and will come back again for the Buccaneers. He’ll be playing for a new head coach, too. Bruce Arians moved on up into a front-office role with Tampa Bay and Todd Bowles is now the team’s head coach.

Fans Offer Their Thoughts On Seeing Hauser, Brady, Gronk Together

Fans were expressing their thoughts about seeing Cole Hauser with Brady and Gronk. One writes: “Literally the coolest s–t I’ve seen! Lil bit jealous as a Pat’s fan”. Another one just pointedly states: “Stick to cowboying!” So, not a fan of Brady or the NFL? We don’t know but Hauser isn’t going anywhere from Yellowstone.

Obviously, a wine fan says, “Oh wow!! Look at that bottle of van winkle!! That pretty bad ass!!” Even Nicole Sheridan, the wife of Yellowstone creator Taylor Sheridan, stopped by and writes: “Bad ass!!” Athlete Uriah Hall dropped a “Dope” comment in there, too.

Let’s close this out with a story about how co-star Jefferson White dealt with saddle sores. This goes back to their Cowboy Camp days and, well, there was some discomfort going on here. “When we went to cowboy camp,” Hauser said in an interview with Entertainment Tonight, “I saw the blood running through his jeans and I was like, ‘[I]t’s blood.’” White said, “Yeah, I have saddle sores.” Hauser said, “I was like, ‘Oh man, do you want me to look at it?” Um, White said, “‘NOOOOO,’ and then he went and sat in the river.”