What Is the Carhartt Coat Kelly Reilly’s Beth Dutton Wears on ‘Yellowstone’?

No knock-offs here: Sport one of the most enduring Beth Dutton Yellowstone looks by grabbing her authentic Carhartt coat for yourself.

Beth Dutton has rocked some truly iconic looks over the four seasons of cable’s #1 show. But old-school Yellowstone fans will remember a classic from Season 1: the Beth Dutton Carhartt jacket.

Like all us Outsiders, Beth continues to pull out her Carhartt coat throughout the years and seasons of the show. It’s a utilitarian, comfortable yet stylish look, making it a staple for Beth (and all of us who own Carhartts of our own). Which is exactly why we’ve gathered the best places to purchase this exact jacket for yourself below.

Where to Buy Beth Dutton’s Carhartt Jacket:

Above, you’ll find only this exact, authentic Yellowstone Beth Dutton Carhartt.

The ‘Yellowstone’ Beth Dutton Carhartt Jacket is Still Widely Available

Yellowstone‘s costume designer plucked this retail jacket – which sells for around $100-119 – straight from the rack and placed it on Kelly Reilly. And luckily, this Carhartt classic is still around and readily available for purchase.

Yellowstone: Kelly Reilly as Beth Dutton in Carhartt duck jacket. (Photo courtesy of Paramount Network Press)

As for the jacket itself, Carhartt describes it as so:

When the mercury dips and the cold wind picks up, reach for this jacket. Made of 12-ounce, 100 percent cotton weathered duck, it has insulated faux shearling lining to keep you warm, and quilted-nylon lining in the sleeves. There’s a center-front zipper, a removable three-piece hood, rib-knit cuffs and a bottom band. For storage, there’s a left-chest pocket with a zipper, two lower-front pockets, and an inside pocket. Carhartt

Jacket Features:

100% Cotton

Banded hemline and cuffs

Body lined with faux shearling

Sleeves lined with quilted nylon

Zip-up jacket featuring optional hood, hand pockets, and zippered pocket with logo patch at left chest

Sounds perfect for Big Sky Country, doesn’t it? Or just about anywhere come winter. And if you’re looking to expand your Yellowstone Beth Dutton wardrobe beyond this iconic Carhartt jacket, then be sure to check out our ‘Yellowstone’ Clothing: Where to Buy the Best of Beth Dutton’s Western Wear next. There, you’ll find other classic Beth Dutton coats like:

Kelly Reilly will return as Beth Dutton for Yellowstone Season 5 in late 2022.