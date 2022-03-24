What Movies and Shows Has Kelly Reilly Been in Besides ‘Yellowstone’?

Want more Beth Dutton? Who doesn’t? Kelly Reilly has been giving stellar performances across movies and shows for decades, and we’ve got her best roles for you right here.

Born Jessica Kelly Siobhán Reilly on July 18, 1977, Kelly Reilly is an English actress best known, of course, for her career-defining turn as Beth Dutton on Paramount Network’s Yellowstone. She first made a name for herself as a star on the London stage, earning a nomination for a Laurence Olivier Award for Best Actress of 2003.

A fruitful television career would follow, with Reilly eventually breaking into Hollywood film. And it’s been one hell of a ride for the actor and audiences ever since.

Kelly Reilly: Top Movies and Shows

Movies:

Pride & Prejudice (2005) as Caroline Bingley, Kelly Reilly shines in this critically-acclaimed adaptation of Jane Austen’s timeless novel. But she would land much more prominent roles moving forward.

(2005) as Caroline Bingley, Kelly Reilly shines in this critically-acclaimed adaptation of Jane Austen’s timeless novel. But she would land much more prominent roles moving forward. Eden Lake (2008) as Jenny, Reilly stars in this well-received horror thriller in which a young couple confront a gang of loutish youths. Terrifyingly brutal consequences follow.

(2008) as Jenny, Reilly stars in this well-received horror thriller in which a young couple confront a gang of loutish youths. Terrifyingly brutal consequences follow. Sherlock Holmes (2009) as Mary Morstan, Reilly brings a classic Arthur Conan Doyle character to life alongside Robert Downey Jr. as Holmes and Jude Law as Watson in this fast-paced, witty adaptation.

(2009) as Mary Morstan, Reilly brings a classic Arthur Conan Doyle character to life alongside Robert Downey Jr. as Holmes and Jude Law as Watson in this fast-paced, witty adaptation. Sherlock Holmes: A Game of Shadows (2011) reprising as Mary Watson, wife to Jude Law’s Dr. John Watson.

(2011) reprising as Mary Watson, wife to Jude Law’s Dr. John Watson. Flight (2012) as Nicole, Reilly stars alongside Denzel Washington as real-life Captain Whip Whitaker, an airline pilot who saves almost all his passengers on his malfunctioning airliner which eventually crashed, but an investigation into the accident reveals something troubling.

(2012) as Nicole, Reilly stars alongside Denzel Washington as real-life Captain Whip Whitaker, an airline pilot who saves almost all his passengers on his malfunctioning airliner which eventually crashed, but an investigation into the accident reveals something troubling. Heaven is For Real (2014) as Sonja Burpo, Reilly stars as the mother alongside the small-town father who must find the courage and conviction to share their son’s extraordinary, life-changing experience with the world.

(2014) as Sonja Burpo, Reilly stars as the mother alongside the small-town father who must find the courage and conviction to share their son’s extraordinary, life-changing experience with the world. The Cursed (2021) as Isabelle Laurent, Reilly is also at the heart of this rural 19th-century France horror thriller in which a mysterious, possibly supernatural menace threatens a small village.

(2021) as Isabelle Laurent, Reilly is also at the heart of this rural 19th-century France horror thriller in which a mysterious, possibly supernatural menace threatens a small village. Promises (2021) as Laura, Reilly stars in this French-Italian romantic drama film based on her novel of the same name. Her co-star? Legendary Jean Reno.

Shows:

Above Suspicion (2009-2012) Starring as DI Anna Travis, Reilly leads the case concerning the murder of a young actress that uncovers a complex private life… Controversial memoirs, and suspected abuse.

(2009-2012) Starring as DI Anna Travis, Reilly leads the case concerning the murder of a young actress that uncovers a complex private life… Controversial memoirs, and suspected abuse. Black Box (2014) as famed neuroscientist with a job at the Center for Neurological Research and Treatment, Dr. Catherine Black, Reilly’s character also struggles with mental illness. However, this is just one of the many secrets she hides from her fiancé and her family.

(2014) as famed neuroscientist with a job at the Center for Neurological Research and Treatment, Dr. Catherine Black, Reilly’s character also struggles with mental illness. However, this is just one of the many secrets she hides from her fiancé and her family. True Detective (2015) as Jordan Semyon, Reilly stars opposite Vince Vaughn and Colin Farrell in their season of this critically-acclaimed drama.

(2015) as Jordan Semyon, Reilly stars opposite Vince Vaughn and Colin Farrell in their season of this critically-acclaimed drama. Britannia (2017-2018) as Kerra, Reilly also takes part in EPIX’s historical thriller of the year 43 AD, in which the Roman Army returns to crush the Celtic heart of Britannia.

(2017-2018) as Kerra, Reilly also takes part in EPIX’s historical thriller of the year 43 AD, in which the Roman Army returns to crush the Celtic heart of Britannia. Yellowstone (2018-) as Beth Dutton, Kelly Reilly has cemented herself as a household name with one of the best characters on modern television – all as part of the #1 show on television, Neo-Western Yellowstone.

The Rise of Kelly Reilly

After making a name for herself in London theatre, Kelly Reilly would begin landing more prominent roles in shows and movies. Her first film lead role came in 2008 in the horror film Eden Lake (see above). This led to Reilly landing her high-profile lead role on prime-time British television, Above Suspicion.

Soon after, Reilly would appear in three major films: Sherlock Holmes, Triage, and Me and Orson Welles. Starring alongside Robert Downey Jr. and Jude Law in their Sherlock series would bring her considerable exposure. Unsurprisingly, she would also return to the role of Mary as Dr. John Watson’s wife, Mary Watson.

Kelly Reilly has also appeared opposite Sam Rockwell in A Single Shot. Another major leading role came in 2012 when she landed Robert Zemeckis’ Flight opposite Denzel Washington. After this, her career would catch fire. 2014 saw Reilly star with Greg Kinnear in the film Heaven is for Real. Then she took on the John Michael McDonagh film, Calvary

That same year (2014), Reilly would also lead the short-lived but stylish ABC series Black Box as Catherine Black, a famed neuroscientist while battling bipolar disorder herself.

Not long after this impressive slew of movies and shows, Kelly Reilly would land the role of a lifetime. Now, millions the world over know her as Yellowstone’s Beth Dutton. And the rest, as we often say here on Outsider, is history.