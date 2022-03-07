What’s Next for ‘1883’ Stars Tim McGraw and Faith Hill?

“1883” quickly became a fan-favorite show among Outsiders. Part of that likely has to do with the fact that some of our favorite country stars held leading roles. That said, “1883” aired its final episode for season one last Sunday. Now, we’re wondering what comes next for series stars, Tim McGraw and Faith Hill.

What We Know:

“1883” as we know it has come to an official end.

Taylor Sheridan’s upcoming sequel, “1932,” is set nearly 50 years in the future.

Tim McGraw and Faith Hill performed at The American Rodeo in Texas on Sunday, March 6th.

Will Tim McGraw & Faith Hill Reprise Their Roles After ‘1883’?

As stated in Hello! magazine, Taylor Sheridan’s hit “Yellowstone” prequel “1883” officially concluded after its tenth episode last Sunday. Additionally, while Paramount+ requested more episodes of the series several weeks ago, “1883” as we know it is done.

Instead, Sheridan has turned his focus to the latest “Yellowstone” prequel, “1932.”

Reports state the new series takes place half a century down the line. Throughout, “1883” fans will follow the stories of James and Margaret Duttons’ children.

That said, perhaps the beloved country stars will reprise their roles in a less traditional way in “1932.”

More than likely, “1932,” set amid the Great Depression and Probihition era, will confirm James and Margaret Dutton’s deaths. However, given Taylor Sheridan’s inclination for flashbacks, perhaps we’ll see the country stars appear in their children’s recollections when the show debuts.

Regardless, Taylor Sheridan and “1932” showrunners are keeping both the cast and release dates withheld from “1883” fans. Although, given the adoration the cast of “1883,” and especially Tim Mcgraw, Faith Hill, and Isabel May, saw during the series’ streaming, perhaps we’ll see the original Dutton family when “1932” premieres.

What Are Tim and Faith Up to Now?

In reality, filming for “1883” wrapped up months ago, so our series stars have already been back to their normal routine for some time. That is, as normal as it gets when you’re an internationally renowned country star.

Regardless, we found the country duo performing live at Texas’s American Rodeo on Sunday, March 6th, where fans of the sport were treated to an all-star performance at what’s been dubbed the “World’s Richest single rodeo.”

As per the outlet, news of Tim and Faith’s performance went live on the former’s Instagram story. There the James Dutton actor revealed he and his famous wife would perform between 2 and 3 p.m. at the AT+T Stadium.

Fortunately for Tim McGraw fans, we won’t need to tune in to “1883” reruns to catch a glimpse of the country music hallmark. Following his performance at The American Rodeo on Sunday, the “7500 OBO” singer plans to head back to The McGraw 2022 Tour which extends through August of this year.