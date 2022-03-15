Who Dies in ‘Yellowstone’? The Series’ Most Shocking Deaths So Far

Every. Body. Pays. From Season 1 to Season 4, here’s everyone who dies in Yellowstone. But be warned of significant spoilers for all seasons of Yellowstone ahead.

Audiences will never forget the ultimate cliffhanger that was Yellowstone Season 3’s ending. It was the finale that left us all frantic. And for over a year-and-a-half, no one had any idea whether Beth, Kayce, and John Dutton were still alive.

But if you’re current with television’s #1 drama, then you know all the remaining Duttons are safe through Season 4’s end. While we didn’t have to suffer through the loss of any Duttons proper, Season 4 did bring a few key deaths that would shake up the series in a big way – a tradition that harkens all the way back to the very first episode of Yellowstone.

Who Dies in ‘Yellowstone’ Season 4? Premiere and Finale Boast Riveting Deaths

Yellowstone Season 4 is bookended with two truly shocking and wholly riveting deaths. And thankfully for fans, both were villains who more than had it coming.

Will Patton as Garrett Randall. (Photo Credit: Yellowstone, Paramount Network Press Center, Viacom)

In fact, it was the latest Yellowstone finale that brought swift closure for Season 4’s biggest villain. In the episode’s final throws, Garrett Randall (Will Patton) finally meets his maker. And by maker we mean his biological son, Jamie Dutton (Wes Bentley), who pulled the trigger on his dear ol’ dad.

Thanks to some brilliantly dark blackmail by his adoptive sister, Beth (Kelly Reilly), Jamie has no choice but to murder Randall. On the ranch they purchased together, Garrett continues to try and mold Jamie to his liking, delivering a captivating speech focusing on this father’s own twisted version of “love.”

But Jamie doesn’t cave this time, and what he should’ve done from the start. He pulls his pistol, shooting Randall in the head from mere feet away. And just like that, the prison kingpin is gone for good.

Season 4 also brought the introduction and death of a new character, Chester “Checkers” Spears (Brad Carter), in just the first few episodes. Mo (Mo Brings Plenty) would personally shackle the less-than-bright Checkers before his delivery to John (Kevin Costner). Once in Dutton custody, John takes Checkers to the train station.

But he doesn’t off him in cold blood. Instead, John instigates an old-fashioned Western shootout with the scumbag. Needless to say, John handily wins, and Checkers lies dead in the dirt.

Season 4’s Shock Death: One of ‘Yellowstone’s Best

It’s odd to describe a death with the word “best” – but boy, is it applicable in this case.

Josh Holloway as Roarke Morris. (Photo Credit: Yellowstone Gallery, Paramount Network Press Center, Viacom)

A fan-favorite actor and villain, Josh Holloway’s Roarke Morris received a gruesome ending no one saw coming. And it’ll go down in history as one of the best deaths ever put to television.

At the end of Season 4, Episode 1, Rip approaches Market Equities’ Roarke during what would be his last fly-fishing venture. Walking fast through the shallow stream, Rip flings a diamondback rattlesnake out from a nondescript cooler onto Roarke’s face. The pit viper latches on, flailing with Morris in the creek in a sequence absolutely no one saw coming.

In a matter of seconds, Morris is foaming from the mouth on the forest floor. Rip presses his boot into Roarke’s chest, and the Yellowstone villain breathes his last; succumbing to the effects of the rattlesnake’s venom beneath a peaceful tree canopy.

Outsider covered the realities of this death in our Exclusive: Viper Expert Weighs in on Yellowstone Season 4 Snake Scene extensively, and it remains a series-favorite shocker.

Season 3: Morrow Men Wiped off the Map

Who dies in Yellowstone Season 3 is, too, another villainous matter. The key deaths of 2020’s breakout season were a father and son duo that crossed John Dutton one too many times.

Boots Sutherland as Wade Morrow. (Photo Credit: Yellowstone, Paramount Network Press Center, Viacom)

Season 3, Episode 9, “Meaner Than Evil” finally brought Wade Morrow (Boots Sutherland) down after his men brutally injured Colby (Denim Richards) and Teeter (Jen Landon) the episode prior.

Led by Rip, Colby, Teeter, and their fellow Dutton Yellowstone ranchers would ambush Wade, lassoing him off his horse in fine fashion. Then, like cowboys and outlaws of old, the Dutton party hung Wade from a tree to die. But not before making another double-crossing rancher, Walker (Ryan Bingham) prove his own loyalty by cutting the Dutton ‘Y’ brand off Wade’s chest while he was still alive. Ouch.

Wade’s son, Clint Morrow (Brent Walker), would also meet a gruesome end. Clint’s death came in Season 3, Episode 9: “Meaner Than Evil” right before his father’s.

In the ranchers’ ambush, Clint is knocked off his horse by a large tree branch, knocking his skull on a rock and ending his life then and there as Brent Walker himself described to Outsider in our exclusive interview.

‘Yellowstone’ Season 2 Deaths: From Heartbreaking to Justified

But who dies in Yellowstone Season 2? To answer this, we’ve got to go back what feels like a decade ago to one of the most death-fueled seasons of Yellowstone to date.

Danny Huston as Dan Jenkins. Photo credit: Yellowstone Press Gallery, Paramount Network

In what remains one of the most brutal episodes of Yellowstone to date, the Season 2 finale would claim many lives. Chief among them was Paradise Valley mogul Dan Jenkins (Danny Huston).

After an on-and-off again rivalry and partnership with John Dutton, an all-out raid on Dan’s own compound leads to the demise of his henchman, Torry, followed by Dan himself. And it was all organized by the Beck brothers.

The “lesser” of the beck bros, Teal Beck (Terry Serpico), wound up meeting his end in the Season 2 finale. After the fallout of Beth’s horrific torture in Season 3, Episode 9, “Enemies By Monday,” alongside the kidnapping of Tate Dutton (Brecken Merrill), Kayce Dutton (Luke Grimes) would find one of the men responsible for both atrocities: Teal.

Finding him on the toilet, Kayce shoots Teal twice in the chest, then once in the leg, leaving him dead in a crime scene that would resemble a shootout to law enforcement.

Supporting Characters Didn’t Fare Well in Season 2, Either

Before her torture, Beth would have to watch as her assistant, Jason (David Cleveland Brown), was killed in front of her by Beck brother goons.

Season 2 also claimed another recurring character in Episode 6. After becoming entangled in a family-destroying scandal, Jamie Dutton would strangle reporter Sarah Nguyen (Michaela Conlin), murdering her in cold blood.

But perhaps the season’s most tragic death belongs to Dirk Hurdstram (Stanley Peternel), grandfather of Jimmy Hurdstram (Jefferson White). Poor Dirk was beaten to death by meth dealers Ray and Blake in Season 2, Episode 4 as a “warning” to his grandson.

Siblings Lost: Who Dies in ‘Yellowstone’ Season 1?

All the way back in Season 1, both Monica and Kayce Dutton would lose their brothers to each other’s families.

Kayce is the first to lose a brother. In retribution, he kills the man responsible: Robert Long (Jeremiah Butsui), who also happens to be the brother of his wife, Monica (Kelsey Asbille).

Then, in Season 1, Episode 4, :The Long Black Train” – Robert’s wife, Samantha Long (MorningStar Angeline), kills herself in the fallout. During the same episode, Lloyd Pierce (Forrie J. Smith_ dispatches of bumbling Dutton ranch hand Fred Myers (Luke Peckinpah) at the infamous train station after Fred runs his mouth a bit too much.

And it all began with the brother Kayce lost… The son John Dutton lost.

‘Yellowstone’s Most Tragic Death is Still Its First: Lee Dutton

Dave Annable as Lee Dutton. Photo credit: Yellowstone Press Gallery, Paramount Network

While Yellowstone has become a puzzle of “who dies?” – no death has held the consequences of the series’ first casualty since.

In the pilot episode, “Daybreak,” an all-out showdown between the Dutton Yellowstone Ranch and the Broken Rock Reservation breaks out. And it was all over a small herd of the Dutton family’s prized livestock.

When the beasts wind up on Broken Rock land, the Indigenous peoples of the reservation claim ownership over the livestock. The Dutton lands belonged to their people first, after all. To reclaim his family’s cattle, the eldest Dutton sibling, Lee Dutton (Dave Annable) leads a raid onto Broken Rock land. But it doesn’t go far.

Tragically, Lee is shot dead by Monica’s brother, Robert, while in an aggressive state. And from this death spirals the events of Yellowstone as we know it.

Lee’s death would leave a critical void in John Dutton’s life. His eldest son and heir apparent dead, who will continue on his family’s legacy? Such is the remaining story of Yellowstone – one we can’t wait to see continue in 2022’s Season 5.