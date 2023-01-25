Who Goes to the Train Station in ‘Yellowstone’? A Complete List

Find out who all is taken to the Train Station throughout Yellowstone with a complete list of names, incidents, and episodes right here. But first, be warned of major spoilers for all seasons of Yellowstone ahead.

Yellowstone‘s infamous Train Station is, in fact, based or a real place called “The Zone of Death.” Such a lawless place makes it the perfect final destination for the Duttons’ dirtiest secrets. Which would be dead bodies. A lot of dead bodies. So let’s rack up that death count and see how many Train Station dirt naps we’ve seen throughout Yellowstone so far.

Complete List of Characters Taken to the Train Station in ‘Yellowstone’

1.) Rowdy

Kai Caster as Rowdy in Yellowstone Season 5 flashback. (Paramount Network Press)

If we’re going in chronological order, 90’s ranch hand Rowdy (played by Kai Caster) is the first body we see dumped at the train station. Young Rip killed Rowdy after a shared fling with Beth, so he, John, and Lloyd were forced to dump Rowdy’s dead body off that infamous roadside cliff some time around 1995. We watched this play out throughout the first half of the season, with Season 5, Episode 8 being when Rowdy’s body is dumped into the Train Station.

2.) Fred Myers

Luke Peckinpah as Fred Myers in Yellowstone. (Photo credit: Paramount Network Press)

Big, dumb Fred (Luke Peckinpah) picked a fight with branded-man Jimmy, and it was all downhill from there. After requesting to leave the ranch (and throwing f-bombs at everyone from bossman John to Lloyd), Fred got his wish courtesy of a one way trip to the train station. He holds the distinction of the first victim we ever saw meet this fate all the way back in Yellowstone Season 1, Episode 4, fittingly titled “The Long Black Train.”

3.) Wade Morrow

Boots Southerland as Wade Morrow in Yellowstone Season 3. (Photo Credit: Paramount Network Press)

A former Yellowstone rancher and Branded Man, Wade Morrow (Boots Southerland) picked one-too-many fights with his old boss. Once he sent his son, Clint (who we’ll get to) to trample Colby and Teeter to death, the Yellowstone and John Dutton had had enough. After the cowboys cut the brand from his living chest, Wade was left to hang, then disposed of Dutton style at the Train Station in Yellowstone Season 3, Episode 9.

4.) Clint Morrow

Brent Walker as Clint Morrow, Boots Southerland as Wade Morrow in Yellowstone Season 3 pre-Train Station. (Photo Credit: Yellowstone Gallery, Paramount Network Press Center, Viacom)

Like father, like son. N’ouf said. Both Morrows bit the dust by Season 3’s end, with the last appearance of Clint Morrow (Brent Walker) being the same as Wade’s: Season 3, Episode 9.

5.) Chester Spears

Brad Carter as Chester “Checkers” Spears in Yellowstone Season 4. (Photo credit: Paramount Network Press)

The middle man in the assassination attempts against John, Kayce, and Beth that ended Season 3, sleazy Chester (Brad Carter) was found out and submitted to an old-fashioned gunfight with John. And we all know who won that duel. Unbeknownst to Chester, though, that duel took place right in front of Yellowstone‘s Train Station, where his body now resides courtesy of that Season 4, Episode 3 highlight.

6.) Garrett Randall

Will Patton as Garrett Randall in Yellowstone Season 4. (Photo credit: Paramount Network Press)

Last but not least, we have the most consequential body at the bottom of that Wyoming gorge. Garrett Randall (Will Patton) the biological father of Jamie Dutton. After coordinating and implementing those Dutton assassination attempts, Beth finally found him out, and forced Jamie to murder him. Afterwards, that infamous blackmail scene took place in which Beth photographed Jamie disposing of Randall’s body at the Train Station in Yellowstone Season 4, Episode 10.

Honorable Mention: Walker

(Photo Credit: Yellowstone Gallery, Paramount Network Press Center, Viacom)

That’s it for confirmed dead bodies, though good ol’ Walker (Ryan Bingham) gets an honorable mention, as he was absolutely meant for the Train Station in Season 2. If not for kind-hearted Kayce Dutton, Walker would be playing that acoustic on his one way train ride to the gates of hell. Instead, Kayce spared his life while at the actual Train Station in Yellowstone Season 2, Episode 6, “Blood the Boy.”

