Who Is Kevin Costner Married To? Get To Know Christine Baumgartner, Kevin Costner’s Wife

As we’ve seen over multiple seasons of “Yellowstone,” John Dutton is quite the ladies’ man. However, his actor, Kevin Costner, is happily married, living life alongside his wife Christine Baumgartner. Now, we’re here to read you into everything we know about the happy couple.

How Did Kevin & Christine Meet?

All couples like to share in the uniqueness of their story, however, Kevin Costner and his wife Christine Baumgartner’s is especially captivating.

According to Us magazine, Coster and Baumgartner originally met on a golf course decades ago in the 1980s. There, the current “Yellowstone” star was rehearsing for his role in “Tin Cup,” during which he was married to his first wife, Christine Costner (originally Silva) at the time.

While things remained cordial then, sparks didn’t really fly with the couple until much later in 1999.

In between then and “Tin Cup,” Kevin Costner and his first wife, Christine, divorced, though the iconic actor next went on to date Bridget Rooney, with whom, Hollywood Life reports, he shares a son.

1999 finally saw Kevin Costner and his current wife, Christine Baumgartner get back together when they finally ignited their relationship after running into each other at a restaurant.

Kevin Costner & His Wife Share an Interesting Love Story

After running into each other again in 1999, Kevin Costner and Christine Baumgartner quickly kindled a committed relationship. Several years passed before, suddenly, the model and handbag designer presented the actor with an ultimatum of sorts.

According to Closer Weekly, after several years of dating, the couple briefly called off their relationship. Reportedly, their brief breakup was a result of Kevin Costner’s unwillingness to have more children. At the time, he was already a father of four.

In speaking with Parade in 2012, Costner revealed, “Baumgartner said, ‘I’m going to wait for you, but not long. When you come to your senses, come back to me.'”

Of their brief separation, Costner shared, “Fear kept me from marrying Christine. [She] wanted a child, but I was afraid I couldn’t be an effective father.”

However, after pondering Baumgartner’s promise, the two wed in Aspen, Colorado in 2004.

After dating for four years, the “Yellowstone” actor said, “I woke up and thought, ‘Am I going to lose a beautiful woman who is willing to be with me to my very last breath because I am afraid to say yes to a child?'”

And apparently, “That’s all it took. Sometimes you learn the thing you’re most afraid of will save your life.”

Meet Kevin Costner & His Wife’s Kids:

While Kevin Costner’s “Yellowstone” character John Dutton has caught a lot of flack for his style of parenthood since the series’ inception, one of the actor’s greatest accomplishments will always be his children.

Altogether, Kevin Costner has seven children, all of whom he just adores. Three he shares with the love of his life, Christine Baumgartner.

Kevin Costner & Christine Baumgartner’s Children:

Between 2007 and 2010, the beloved couple welcomed three children, two boys and a girl. As per Good Housekeeping, Costner and his wife welcomed their first child, Cayden Costner in May of 2007. In February of 2009, Baumgartner gave birth to their second child, Hayes. And finally, a year later, their third child Grace made her debut on June 2nd.

Aside from his three children with his current wife, Costner boasts four older children, more than a few years spanning the gap.

Kevin Costner & Bridget Rooney’s Child:

While paired with Bridget Rooney in the mid-90s, Kevin Costner and his partner at the time welcomed a son, Liam Timothy, born on November 15th, 1996.

Kevin Costner & Cindy Silva’s Children:

Costner’s eldest three children he shares with his first wife, Cindy Silva. At 22 years, old, the outlet reports he wed the fellow California State University Fullerton student. Nearly a decade later, the couple welcomed their first child, Annie, born on April 15th, 1984.

Two years later, Annie’s sister, Lily, was born. The couple’s third and final child, Joseph, was born in 1988.

‘John Dutton’ Actor Loves Being a Dad

With seven kids, we’d sure hope Kevin Costner would adore the role of dad. And although sharing a mixed family can be difficult, he’s previously shared just how much he loves life with all of his kids.

“I have played two roles in my life, one I get paid to do, which is the movies, and the other one is being a father, for which I’ll be rewarded my whole life. Kevin Costner—On Being a Dad

One of the hardest parts of sharing his youngest children from his marriage with his wife Christine Baumgartner with his elder children is that the concept of love and who gets how much has been difficult to explain.

“You have to talk about how big love is,” Costner shared in speaking to his blended family. “The ability to be able to love somebody else doesn’t mean there’s less love for you. Love seems to be always able to hang on to as many people as needs to be in that circle.”