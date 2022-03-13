Who Was ‘1883’ Star Faith Hill Married to Before Tim McGraw?

1883 star Faith Hill is married to fellow country superstar Tim McGraw. While the couple has been together since 1996, Hill was married to another man before that.

At the very beginning of her music career, the singer was with Daniel Hill, an executive of a music publishing company. Finding common ground through being in the music industry, they stayed together through the release of her first album, Take Me as I Am.

In a 2007 interview with Good Housekeeping, Hill’s first husband says that the 1883 star was going through a lot during their marriage.

“I can’t begin to understand what it was like for Faith back then,” he says. “There were monumental changes happening in her world at that time, personally and professionally.”

Professionally, the singer was growing tired of the music industry. She was even toying around with going after a career in interior design, her secondary passion. Personally, Hill was searching for her birth mother and eventually found her. Her first husband says that these factors are big reasons why their marriage broke off.

“Meeting her birth mother had a profound impact on Faith, which led to a profound failure of our marriage,” he adds.

Of course, everything happens for a reason. In 1996, Faith Hill met her now-hubby Tim McGraw on his Spontaneous Combustion Tour. Sparks continue to fly onstage and off.

‘1883’: Faith Hill and Tim McGraw’s Process

Now, the pair plays a couple onscreen in Paramount+’s 1883. The Yellowstone spinoff has already wrapped its first season, but fans are still talking about Hill and McGraw’s performances. In an interview with PEOPLE, they talk about what it is like being intimate on the show.

“It was really uncomfortable for me personally because I’m a very shy person in that type of situation,” Hill says. “I obviously feel comfortable with my husband, but this is different. For intimate scenes, I feel like that belongs to us.”

The star says that to keep things looking natural, they do not run their scenes before going on set. They want to make sure their characters, Margaret and James Dutton, are believable and different from themselves.

“We have made it a point not to work on our scenes together until we’re on set. It’s important that we react to one another naturally as characters, not as husband and wife.”

Like in real-life relationships, there are always surprises. McGraw jokes about one specific time being on set with his wife.

“We had this scene where she has to slap me. I was expecting a finger slap but it was a paw to the jaw. There was 25 years of pent-up aggression going on!” McGraw jokes.

At the end of the day, the pair is supportive of one another. This is all that matters.

“It’s been incredible to do scenes together and to watch her work.”