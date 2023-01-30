Why ‘Yellowstone’ Fans Won’t Ever Get Spoilers From Cole Hauser’s Wife

With Yellowstone on a temporary hiatus until this summer, fans are dying for any spoilers regarding the future of the Dutton family legacy. That said, don’t look to Rip Wheeler actor Cole Hauser or his wife Cynthia Daniels for any clues, because she insists that we won’t be getting any teasers from them.

While speaking with ET earlier this month, Cole Hauser’s wife reflected on what has now become a potentially deadly fued between Yellowstone stars Kelly Reilly and Wes Bentley‘s Beth and Jamie Dutton. She said, “I’m Team Beth. I’m always Team Beth.”

That said, while her real-life husband plays the fictional husband of Reilly’s Beth Dutton, Daniels insisted she would never use her partnership with Cole Hauser to gain advanced information on the series. In fact, “I actually like to be treated as a fan,” Daniels shared. “I don’t let him tell me anything. I don’t read any of the scripts ahead of time.”

Cole Hauser remains just as tight-lipped as his wife about the future of the Dutton family legacy. He said to the outlet regarding potential spoilers, “I’m not the man to ask, but listen, you never know.”

Afterward, the Yellowstone star praised the unpredictability of series creator Taylor Sheridan‘s writing.

“You never know what’s coming,” Cole Hauser said while attending the 2023 Golden Globes with his wife. “I love that about him.”

Cole Hauser Teases How Many ‘Yellowstone’ Seasons are Left

Cole Hauser and his wife Cynthia may not be speaking out about the next few developments within Yellowstone season five, however, the 47-year-old actor did recently reveal how many more seasons of the hit Western are left. And, per his account, Yellowstone will not be ending any time soon.

Again speaking with ET, the Yellowstone actor boasted about his work environment.

“I work in the best office in the world,” Cole Hauser gushed. “Montana is it.”

Of the show itself, he continued, “I mean, the writing’s unbelievable with Taylor [Sheridan], the actors are superb, and we’ve got a great crew. You know, we just finished [season] five, and we’ve got six and seven coming, so we’re excited.”

With Cole Hauser and his wife looking forward to more seasons of Yellowstone, Taylor Sheridan is looking forward to a number of new projects himself. Yellowstone season five is still possibly filming, seasons six and seven are on the horizon, and series prequels 1883 and 1923 are greatly contributing to the drama’s ongoing success. Meanwhile, Paramount’s Chief Programming Officer, Tanya Giles, is promising viewers that even more Taylor Sheridan content is on the way.

“The appetite for the content is so voracious,” the chief programming executive boasted in a recent interview. “We’re trying to keep up with the demand and keep up with Taylor [Sheridan’s] ability to do that.”

She continued, “There’s a lot more coming, new stuff is still coming. This year, Tulsa King just ended, Mayor of Kingstown is coming back, and then we have more this summer.”