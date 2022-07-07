Will ‘Yellowstone’ End After Season 5? Kevin Costner Reacts

Rumors are swirling that Yellowstone will bow out with the Season 5 finale, and Kevin Costner has a thing or two to say about it.

As Season 5 continues to film in Montana, the show’s household names have made ample time for the press. It’s a hefty responsibility being the face of television’s top-performing show; something Costner has spoken to the “pressure” of himself (more on that here).

Amidst travels to London celebrating Paramount+’s mammoth streaming success and lengthy sit-downs with reporters on-set, how far along has Season 5 filming managed to get?

“We’re halfway through it,” Costner reveals of Season 5 filming. But will this next season of Yellowstone be Kevin Costner’s last? Rumors abound that the show could cap off its wildly successful run before suffering from Game of Thrones syndrome. When asked this very question by EXTRA, the series’ lead plays coy.

“I really don’t know,” Costner responds as he turns away from the camera. “I don’t really look to the future. I deal with everything [as it comes].”

But if there’s one thing Costner won’t do, it’s stick around past his welcome. “I’m not going to get caught flat-footed by anybody.”

Kevin Costner hit the blue carpet in London for the U.K. launch of Paramount+! He dished with ‘Extra’s’ Katie Krause on production for Season 5 of Yellowstone and the rumors that it could be the last! EXTRA

Kevin Costner is ‘Flattered’ By ‘Yellowstone’s Runaway Success’

Regardless, it’s hard to imagine Yellowstone calling it quits one season after becoming the highest-rated show on television. Such ratings don’t simply materialize, either. They come from quality storytelling, something Costner doesn’t take for granted.

“It’s a really cool day to be in London… I’m flattered with it. It still has it’s foot on the gas,” Costner grins of the show’s gripping, high-octane nature. But in the end, he can’t help but long for his family while celebrating during Paramount’s blue carpet rollout.

“I think, any time in my life, when things get this good, I wish the people that are closest to me in my life were with me. When I see something beautiful, the first thing I think is, ‘How come I don’t have the people that are closest to me next to me?” the Yellowstone star smiles.

As he admits, however, dragging the family along simply to celebrate his success would be selfish. “They have their own lives,” he continues. “They have their needs and [those needs] have nothing to do with this.”

How’s that for a dedicated husband and father? Perhaps John Dutton should take notes.

Kevin Costner returns as the stalwart patriarch for Yellowstone Season 5 this November 13, exclusively on Paramount Network.