‘Wind River’ Sequel Adds ‘Yellowstone’ Star Gil Birmingham, More to Cast

Gil Birmingham, who stars in the Taylor Sheridan show Yellowstone, will be a part of Wind River: The Next Chapter. He appeared in the first movie that was simply titled Wind River. Others coming on board the movie include Alan Ruck, Kali Reis, and Tatanka Means.

The movie is in production in Calgary with Kari Skogland (The Falcon and the Winter Soldier) at the helm. Wind River: The Next Chapter also will have Wind River original Martin Sensmeier coming on back. Jason Clarke, Scott Eastwood, and Chaske Spencer round out the ensemble.

‘Yellowstone’ Creator Taylor Sheridan Wrote, Directed ‘Wind River’ Back In 2017

Written and directed by Oscar-nominated Sheridan, the acclaimed 2017 crime drama Wind River watched as the veteran hunter Corey Lambert, played by Jeremy Renner, helped rookie FBI agent Jane Banner, played by Elizabeth Olsen, to investigate the murder of a young woman on the Wyoming Native American reservation of Wind River.

In Wind River: The Next Chapter, terror escalates on the reservation as a series of ritualistic murders remain unsolved. The FBI therefore enlists the aid of Chip Hanson (Sensmeier), a newly minted tracker for the U.S. Fish & Game, who on the heels of his appearance in Wind River, becomes embroiled in a desperate and dangerous fight between the authorities, a vigilante and the reservation he calls home.

Gil Birmingham Returns To Play Martin In Sequel Film

While Birmingham will reprise his role as Martin in the film penned by Patrick Massett & John Zinman, whose other credits include Lara Croft: Tomb Raider, and Gold, there’s no word yet on the roles to be played by the other three new cast members.

Producers include Matthew George for Castle Rock and Acacia Filmed Entertainment, as well as Basil Iwanyk and Erica Lee for Thunder Road Pictures. Executive producers include Castle Rock’s Rob Reiner, Michele Reiner, Derrick Rossi, Jonathan Fuhrman, Courtney Shepard, and Hernan Narea, Nomadic Pictures’ Chad Oakes and Michael Frislev, Bright White Light’s Wayne Marc Godfrey and Nicki Cortese, and Ashland Hill Media Finance’s Joe Simpson and Simon Williams.

Wind River: The Next Chapter is part of an upcoming slate from Castle Rock that also includes a This Is Spinal Tap sequel and a Fawlty Towers revival to star John Cleese and his daughter, Camilla., Deadline reports.

Birmingham previously collaborated on the thriller Hell or High Water that he wrote for Lionsgate. The actor also recently appeared on series including FX’s Under the Banner of Heaven and Netflix’s Pieces of Her. Other notable credits for Birmngham include Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt, Banshee and Siren, as well as the role of Billy Black in the Twilight franchise.