‘Yellowstone’ and ‘1883’ Actor Lands New Role on Huge NBC Show

A familiar face from Yellowstone is making their way to a new NBC show. Martin Sensmeier is joining season two of La Brea.

Sensmeier, who portrays Martin in Yellowstone, will join the cast of La Brea as Taamet. The drama show revolves around: “When a massive sinkhole opens in the middle of Los Angeles at the site of the La Brea Tar Pits and Wilshire Boulevard, hundreds of people, vehicles and buildings (including the distinctive Petersen Automotive Museum) are pulled into its depths. The survivors find themselves trapped in a mysterious and dangerous primeval land where they must band together to survive.”

According to Deadline, Sesmeier’s character is “the leader of The Exiles, a dangerous group of people living in 10,000 BC.” His role is recurring, and he will first appear in the episode that premieres on October 4.

Deadline reports that “Taamet will become a feared adversary of the La Brea Survivors as Season Two unfolds.”

‘Yellowstone’ Producer Shares How Music for Show is Picked

Last week, an AmericanaFest panel called “Songs of ‘Yellowstone'” was held. Lainey Wilson, Hayes Carll and William Prince all performed and shared which of their songs have been used in the drama show.

Angela von Forester, the show’s music supervisor, talked about the artists as she was introducing them.

“I found out about William from YouTube, so I emailed the address that I found,” she said. “I got a reply from a label and they’re like, ‘The ink isn’t even dry yet.’”

Von Forester had visited Nashville to scout music. She was adamant about not using “pop-country” in the show, instead opting for “Red Dirt.”

“We use very strong vocals,” she said. “Everyone on this stage is a very strong vocal person. But songs have to fit the show. It’s not a playlist. You have to wait. Sometimes it takes a couple of years, but I never forget a song that I want to use.”

She then went on to praise Wilson.

“Every time we had a badass scene, every time…Lainey,” she said. “We tend to use a lot of sad songs, but when we need energy, finding something that sounds tough and has energy is difficult. And Lainey is ballsy.”

Season 5 of Show Coming this Fall

The drama show is heading into its fifth season. It follows “a ranching family in Montana faces off against others encroaching on their land.” Fans are very excited to tune in for the new season, as the last four seasons have done very well.

Star Cole Hauser spoke about his character, Rip, and his on-screen girlfriend, Beth (Kelly Reilly), relationship in an interview with Paramount.

“I feel like, the reason why at least they’ve fallen in love with us and Taylor [Sheridan’s] writing of us, Beth and Rip, is that they’re not perfect. And nothing in reality is perfect.”

Season 5 of Yellowstone premieres on November 13.