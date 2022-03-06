‘Yellowstone’ and ‘1883’ Fans Debate: Which Show Is Better?

Fans of the hit series “Yellowstone” and “1883” have a spirited, ongoing debate about which show is better. Of course, there is no right or wrong answer here as both shows are excellent watches. It’s only a matter of preference, but, as you would imagine, fans of both shows have strong feelings on this topic. A recent Reddit thread asks fans which of the two shows do they like better. Fans of both “Yellowstone” and “1883” sound off after the thread creator asks about the two shows.

“I had never heard of Yellowstone but I signed up for Paramount when all the ads for 1883 were coming out” the Redditor proclaims. “I started the show a couple of days ago. I’m only on episode 2, but I’m feeling like 1883 is really something special. It gives me the same feeling I had when I started Deadwood. Completely enthralled by the setting, writing, high stakes, general sense of danger, etc. I know I’ll want more of that once I finish the season, so I’m curious if Yellowstone is up to par. I haven’t watched any of it, but the reviews for it just aren’t as glowing as the ones people write about ‘1883.’ I’ve read that it’s of lesser quality and that some of the acting is cringe.”

Fellow Reddit users encourage the poster to give both “Yellowstone” and “1883” a try and then decide which they like better. Fans also share their own thoughts on the topic of the two Taylor Sheridan-led shows.

“Personally, I watched Yellowstone and was hooked,” another Redditor says. “The acting is amazing and the storyline is beyond what I expected. As for the excitement and action, it’s all there. I can’t wait for season five!”

‘Yellowstone’ and ‘1883’ Fans Discuss The Better Series

It is certainly hard to choose the better series but fans of both shown state their cases.

“I actually like ‘1883’ better than ‘Yellowstone’ by a slim margin,” another Redditor says. “I just like the way the storyline is delivered. Yellowstone’s storylines tend to get a little stale and then you have some stories that are just completely abandoned.”

“‘Yellowstone’ is probably my favorite television show and I like it a little better than ‘1883,’” another fan says. “Don’t get me wrong — I like them both, but if I had to pick my favorite it would be ‘Yellowstone.’

One advantage that “Yellowstone” has over “1883” is that it will be returning. The latter will not be returning to television. There are also a couple of more “Yellowstone” spinoffs on the way in “6666” and “1932.”