‘Yellowstone’ and ‘1883’ Stars Cast in Taylor Sheridan’s CIA Drama, ‘Lioness’

Find out which Yellowstone shows you know each actor from, and what to expect of them on Taylor Sheridan’s next show, right here.

Per Variety‘s Tuesday reveal, “James Jordan, LaMonica Garrett, and Dave Annable have all joined Taylor Sheridan’s upcoming CIA drama series Lioness at Paramount+.” If those names sound familiar, that’s because each has starred in Sheridan’s Yellowstone series in memorable roles, which we’ll break down below.

But first, a bit about their next project: Lioness, Sheridan’s drama series based on a real-life CIA program.

Lioness “follows Cruz Manuelos (Laysla De Oliveira), a rough-around-the-edges but passionate young Marine recruited to join the CIA’s Lioness Engagement Team to help bring down a terrorist organization from within. Zoe Saldaña plays Joe, the station chief of the Lioness program tasked with training, managing and leading her female undercover operatives,” the show’s logline reveals.

Since creating and EPing Lioness, Sheridan has also come on as showrunner. This is one project he’s to be highly-involved with. Both Zoe Saldaña and Nicole Kidman of Blossom Films are also executive producing along with Yellowstone Universe alums David C. Glasser, MTV Entertainment Studios and 101 Studios.

Now about those actors.

From ‘Thomas’ to ‘Tucker’: LaMonica Garrett to Star in ‘Lioness’

Pictured: LaMonica Garrett as Thomas on ‘1883’. Photo Cr: Emerson Miller/Paramount+ © 2021 MTV Entertainment Studios. All Rights Reserved.

An undeniable standout of 1883 as Thomas, LaMonica Garrett is a true force to be reckoned with. In Lioness, Garrett will play “Tucker,” an “experienced CIA Special Activities Division operative on Joe’s team,” Variety reveals.

Outside of 1883, audiences know Garrett from The Terminal List, Delilah, Designated Survivor, and the CW Arrowverse shows. He also gave memorable turns in Michael Bay’s The Last Ship, as well as Sons of Anarchy alongside Taylor Sheridan.

Will James Jordan Die as ‘Two Cups’ on ‘Lioness’?

Pictured: James Jordan as Cookie of the Paramount+ original series 1883. Photo Cr: Emerson Miller/Paramount+ © 2022 MTV Entertainment Studios. All Rights Reserved.

And then there’s James Jordan, who has appeared in nearly every Taylor Sheridan project of the last decade. Most recently, audiences have seen Jordan in Yellowstone Season 4, 1883, and Sheridan’s other current Paramount+ series, Mayor of Kingstown. Before that, Jordan made his mark on audiences (and Sheridan) in his film Wind River, then Those Who Wish Me Dead.

Jordan’s oddly-named Lioness character, “Two Cups,” is also described as “experienced CIA Special Activities Division operative on Joe’s team” alongside Garrett’s Tucker. The real question for fans, however, is: Will Jordan’s Two Cups die a horrible death in Lioness? Jordan’s characters have in nearly every other Sheridan project he’s starred in so far. So don’t get too attached.

Dave Annable will play ‘Neil’ on ‘Lioness’

Pictured: Dave Annable as Lee Dutton in Season 1, Yellowstone. (Photo credit: Paramount Network Press)

As for this handsome face, Yellowstone fans know Dave Annable from the series’ pilot and premiere, in which he gave life to the eldest of John Dutton’s children, Lee Dutton. Lee met a tragic end in that first episode, but made a shocking reappearance in Season 4. That *spoilery return* came courtesy of his brother Kayce’s (Luke Grimes) vision quest.

For Lioness, Annable will give life to Neil, husband to Zoe Saldana’s Joe, and the father of their two daughters. Currently, Annable plays a recurring role on CW’s Walker, the Walker Texas Ranger reboot.