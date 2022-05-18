‘Yellowstone’ and ‘1883’ Stars React to Harrison Ford, Helen Mirren Casting for ‘1932’ Prequel Series

Even stars and celebrities are allowed to feel a little starstruck. That certainly seemed to be the case for the “Yellowstone” and “1883” cast members when they learned that Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren would be joining the franchise.

Paramount announced several exciting facts about the latest “Yellowstone” prequel, “1932,” earlier this week. The most prominent news was that Helen Mirren and Harrison Ford will star in the show.

Fans of both the flagship show and its current prequel, “1883,” were ecstatic to hear the news. But so were the cast members of the franchise themselves. When the official Paramount and “Yellowstone” Instagram accounts revealed Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren’s casting news, many stars took to the comments with their thoughts.

“The torch is officially passed over! Go make the Duttons proud y’all,” Eric Nelsen, who plays Ennis in “1883,” wrote.

His co-star LaMonica Garrett, who plays Thomas, also commented with several fire emojis.

On the “Yellowstone” side of things, Rob Kirkland, aka Sheriff Bill Ramsey, said, “Welcome to the fam — let’s go.”

Ranch hand Laramie, played by Hassie Harrison, wrote, “Ummm…ABSOLUTELY EPIC!!!”

And finally, Jimmy Hurdstrom actor Jefferson White commented with several open-mouth shocked face emojis.

Fans of the ‘Yellowstone’ Franchise Celebrated the News About Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren

While we don’t know much about the role Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren will be playing, we do have a bit of a synopsis. In their announcement, Paramount revealed what story “1932” will follow.

“The next Yellowstone origin story will introduce a new generation of the Dutton family and explore the early twentieth century when pandemics, historic drought, the end of Prohibition, and the Great Depression all plague the mountain west, and the Duttons who call it home,” Paramount announced.

Fans were ecstatic to hear that the next generation of Duttons we see will be led by two Hollywood icons. “Wow another amazing cast,” one fan commented on Paramount’s Instagram post.

“Very exciting!! Such great actors! Can’t wait to watch!!” another person wrote.

“Helen Mirren!!!!!!!! enough said,” someone else said.

Another fan even made a reference to Ford’s character Indiana Jones, and one of his iconic lines. “Whoa! I’m in. And I want Harrison Ford’s character have to kill a snake on his ranch so he can say ‘I hate snakes.'”

Other fans speculated about who Ford and Mirren could play. Many think that Ford will tackle either an older version of Tim McGraw’s character or an older version of Audie Rick’s character. By the 1930s, McGraw’s James Dutton should be in his 70s/80s, like Ford. Rick’s character, John Dutton Sr., will only be in his 50s on the other hand. But anything’s possible.