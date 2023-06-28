‘Yellowstone’ 4th of July Marathon of all 5 seasons starts this Friday on Paramount Network

“This Fourth of July weekend, the Duttons bring the heat with an explosive every-episode binge” of all five Yellowstone seasons.

Exclusively on Paramount Network, experience the phenomenon from the very beginning this holiday weekend. The Yellowstone 4th of July Weekend Marathon kicks off on Friday at 8 PM PT/ET.

The cable channel will air all five seasons of television’s #1 show, so if you want to get caught up, here’s your chance. The full schedule is below, followed by Paramount Network’s announcement teaser.

Yellowstone 4th of July Marathon Schedule:

Starts Friday, June 30 at 8 PM PT/ET

Saturday and Sunday at 11AM PT/ET

Monday and Tuesday at 12PM PT/ET

only on Paramount Network

Yellowstone chronicles the Dutton family, led by John Dutton, who controls the largest contiguous cattle ranch in the United States. Amid shifting alliances, unsolved murders, open wounds, and hard-earned respect – the ranch is in constant conflict with those it borders – an expanding town, an Indian reservation, and America’s first national park.

When will we see the rest of Season 5?

After this marathon, however, the future of Yellowstone and the franchise remains uncertain. We know we’re getting a direct sequel that will continue Taylor Sheridan’s modern-day storytelling in the Dutton universe, and that 1923 will return (sometime in the future) for a Season 2.

When it comes to Yellowstone Season 5, however, we’re still very much in the dark on those final episodes. Paramount announced a month back that the season would return this November. The ongoing writer’s strike makes this highly unlikely, though.

Thankfully, there is a shred of good news among 2023’s persistent delays.

For statements on this from Sheridan, see our ‘Yellowstone’ Season 5 may get ‘more’ final episodes, Taylor Sheridan says next.

From Academy Award® nominee Taylor Sheridan, season five features a critically-acclaimed ensemble cast including Oscar®-winner Kevin Costner, Luke Grimes, Kelly Reilly, Wes Bentley, Cole Hauser, Kelsey Asbille, Piper Perabo, Brecken Merrill, Forrie Smith, Denim Richards, Ian Bohen, Finn Little, Ryan Bingham and Gil Birmingham with Mo Brings Plenty, Wendy Moniz, Jen Landon and Kathryn Kelly upped to series regulars. The upcoming season will also feature the return of Josh Lucas as young John Dutton alongside Jacki Weaver, Kylie Rogers and Kyle Red Silverstein with Kai Caster, Lainey Wilson, Lilli Kay and Dawn Olivieri joining the star-studded cast.

Oscar®-nominee Taylor Sheridan (Wind River, Hell or High Water and Sicario) and John Linson. Executive producer Yellowstone. Other EPs include John Linson, Art Linson, Taylor Sheridan, Kevin Costner, David C. Glasser, Bob Yari and Stephen Kay.