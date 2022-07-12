‘Yellowstone’ Actor Faces Criminal Charges for Workers’ Compensation Fraud

While Season 5 of Yellowstone is under production, it’s not all good news for all of the cast members involved in the show. Q’orianka Kilcher, the actress that plays Angela Blue Thunder, is facing criminal charges related to a workers’ compensation fraud accusation. She was allegedly getting disability payments, although she was capable of working.

Altogether, it is two counts of workers’ compensation fraud, according to Variety. They are both felony-level charges. While the actress was filming Dora and the Lost City of Gold she hurt her neck and shoulder. The injury had caused her, allegedly, to be unable to work. Despite that, the California Department of Insurance investigated Kilcher.

They found that she was working on Yellowstone, while also claiming she was disabled and collecting payments.

This is a developing story…