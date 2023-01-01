‘Yellowstone’ Actor Reveals What Beth Dutton Star Kelly Reilly Is Like in Real Life

Kelly Reilly’s Beth Dutton is arguably one of Yellowstone fans’ top-favorite characters. And that’s despite that she’s intense, intentionally cruel, and incredibly complex. Yellowstone cast members, however, have said in the past that Reilly is actually nothing like her character Beth. Recently, one of the series’ newest cast members revealed how the Beth Dutton actress differs compared to Beth Dutton herself.

Orli Gottesman is one of Yellowstone‘s newest cast members. Taylor Sheridan first introduced us to her in the sixth episode of season five, “Cigarettes, Whiskey, a Meadow, and You.” She briefly featured as a love interest for the Dutton Ranch’s youngest hand, Carter (Finn Little).

Speaking with Taste of Country during a recent interview, Orli Gottesman shared exactly how Kelly Reilly differs from Beth Dutton.

“Kelly…she’s not at all like her character,” the 16-year-old actress began. “Kelly is the kind of woman who would get stuff done, but not in the way that Beth would. In a completely different way.”

Brecken Merrill, another of Yellowstone‘s youngest characters and known for his role as Tate Dutton, also previously said that Kelly Reilly is completely different from Beth. He described her as a “very, very nice woman.” Merill also humorously added, “She has a British accent, which is very, very surprising to me. Her American accent is very, very good. And she’s basically the opposite of Beth. She’s nice and proper, and just happy all along.”

Kelly Reilly Reveals Which Character She’s Gravitated to in ‘Yellowstone’ Season 5

Yellowstone‘s cast members clearly adore Beth Dutton’s Kelly Reilly. However, that’s not to say Reilly doesn’t have a certain affection for her character too. She’d have to, to be able to play such a complex individual for half a decade. Reflecting on Beth’s character interactions during season 5 of Yellowstone, Kelly Reilly revealed which character she has been “drawn to” this season.

“Every season I have a favorite character that I’m sort of drawn to,” Reilly shared during a Yellowstone behind-the-scenes clip. “And this year, it’s Monica.”

Monica Dutton, as you probably already know, is played by actress Kelsey Asbille. And while her character and Reilly’s are completely different, they now share one common burden: the loss of a child. Both Yellowstone stars spoke about how that fact now changes their relationship and what it means for each of them.

Kelly Reilly said that the two now share a kind of “sisterhood.” It’s primarily for that reason that Beth treats Monica so differently from everyone else. Asbille said of Beth’s revelation to her character about her inability to have children that “It’s something that really speaks to Monica.” Beth’s emotional support for Monica in season five of Yellowstone is also an important detail for fans. More than anything, it tells us that Beth, despite her piercing emotional armor, is really just a grieving woman underneath. She’s simply longing to have a child and start a family as Monica has.

Kelly Reilly said of her Yellowstone character that “[There’s] a deep empathy in Beth for [Monica].”