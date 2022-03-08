‘Yellowstone’ Actor Wins Bareback Riding Championship at the American Rodeo

Carthage, Texas resident and “Yellowstone” actor Tilden Hooper is The American Rodeo’s bareback riding champion once again. He won the title last year as well, and defended it this year at the AT&T stadium in Arlington.

Hooper made a cameo in season 3 of “Yellowstone” during a rodeo scene. “[The set of a TV show] is like a rodeo really,” Hooper told ProRodeo in 2020. “It takes a lot of different moving parts and people behind the scenes to produce what you see on TV or in the arena, so it’s pretty cool.”

Hooper talked to ProRodeo about the episode when it aired in August 2020, mentioning that 2002 world champion steer wrestler Sid Steiner and his son Rocker were involved in the story. “The episode had a shot of Rocker Steiner riding bareback, and Sid, Bob and Joleen [Steiner] were there and involved with the storyline, so we happened to be around town, and Sid asked if we would help buck the horse,” he said. “I ended up flanking the horse and helped Rocker out there. Kaycee Feild was there too helping do pickup, Cort Scheer was on the bucking chutes and made it in some shots, and Jake Finlay was there too. It was a handful of contestants who stopped and helped.”

Kaycee Feild is, of course, who Hooper beat in the bareback riding competition this year. He won by half a point, according to KLTV out of East Texas. Cort Scheer and Jake Finlay are fellow professional rodeo contestants.

“For the bucking scenes, they did all of those in one take, but there was a lot of stuff leading up to it that we did 20 takes of,” said Hooper of the “Yellowstone” rodeo filming process. “But the riding part, they understood the danger there. That is what I noticed, they respected the bucking horses and made it as safe and as good as possible.”

‘Yellowstone’ Actor Praises Montana Residents for Supporting Rodeo Industry

In both “Yellowstone” and rodeo news, actor and cowboy Forrie J. Smith recently praised Montanans for supporting the future of rodeo. He posted on Instagram recently about Saturday’s 26th Annual Montana State University Rodeo Cowboys & Candlelight Gala. He noted the record attendance, and said the event “came off with a bang.”

“Thank You Montanans for supporting the kids who are the future of our sport and industry,” he wrote. Fans offered words of support in the comments, including some belated birthday wishes.

“Thank you sir for coming and support MSU rodeo!! It was a pleasure and an honor to meet you!” one fan wrote. Another commented, “Boz Angeles loves you sir. You’re a legit wonderful human being. Hope to see you do a signing for Oak and Eden up there this summer maybe when back at the ranch. And by the way. Happy birthday young man. Man more ahead.”