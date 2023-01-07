‘Yellowstone’ Actors Debate What’s Next for Beth Dutton & Jamie Following Midseason Finale

When the midseason finale of Yellowstone season five concluded, we left off in a pretty precarious spot. The last we saw of Beth and John Dutton, they were discussing the possibility of dropping Jamie off at the “train station.” The last we saw of Jamie, he was at home with Market Equities’ Sarah Atwood trying to determine what Beth will do next. And, ultimately, Jamie’s fairly certain she’ll try to have him killed. With both characters set on permanent vengeance, some of our favorite Yellowstone stars are taking guesses at what comes next for these two characters.

Denim Richards, who plays Colby on Yellowstone, pointed out that, with John to potentially become impeached during the latter half of season five, Jamie plotting to kill Beth, and Beth planning to drop Jamie at the train station, all efforts to protect the ranch may be futile. He said, “The way that we’re going, there won’t be a ranch to sell.”

This is important because whatever character meets their demise first comes as a desperate attempt on the other’s part to protect the Yellowstone.

Jefferson White (Jimmy Hurdstrom) further added, “Up ’til this point, Beth has been unwilling to simply pull the trigger on Jamie, and Jamie has been unwilling to simply pull the trigger on Beth.”

The Yellowstone stars pointed out this is important because Jamie had the perfect opportunity to take out Beth just a few episodes ago. Denim Richards suggested that, for the longest time, perhaps it’s been John Dutton keeping the two siblings from actually killing each other.

It will certainly be interesting to see what moves each of the Yellowstone characters make on each other when the second half of season five debuts.

What ‘Yellowstone’ Fans Hope to See From Kayce in Season 5

Most of our attention following the midseason finale of Yellowstone Season 5 has been on Beth and Jamie. However, we still have a lot to unpack when it comes to Kayce and Monica Dutton.

With Rip, Ryan, Teeter, Jake, and Walker headed down south with John Dutton’s herd and John Dutton himself needed as governor in the city, the Yellowstone ranch has been left in the hands of Kayce and Monica Dutton, as well as Rip’s second-in-command, Lloyd.

Luke Grimes, who plays Kayce Dutton on Yellowstone, spoke about what fans hope to see from his character this season. Especially as many of us are still waiting for the rest of Kayce’s season four vision quest to unfold.

More than anything, Grimes said, “I think that’s what we’re all kind of waiting to see. Can [Kayce] come up and man up and do the things necessary to help the family keep the place or not? I think that’s what we’re all kind of watching to find out.”