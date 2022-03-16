‘Yellowstone’ Actress’s Malibu Home Hits the Market for Nearly $100 Million

This “Yellowstone” actress’s malibu home recently hit the market for almost $100. Who is this actress, you ask? Well, it’s none other than Barret Swatek.

The 45-year-old actress’s trophy home sits on a bluff above El Sol County Beach. The stunning Malibu home is owned by “Yellowstone” actress Barret Swatek and retired hedge-fund manager Adam Weiss. The two are selling the California dream house for $99.5 million. However, that’s more than double what the couple paid the property in 2018. Back then, records state that they dished out $45 million for the mansion. At $99.5 million, the home earns the title of the sixth-most expensive home currently on the market in Los Angeles County. Not only that, but it’s also the second-priciest in Malibu.

Four years ago, the couple purchased the home from supermodel Cindy Crawford and her husband Rande Gerber. As much as we’re sure Crawford and her husband adored the house, they made a new property their home after dropping $45 million on it in Hawaii. The home they bought was one of the priciest listings the state has ever seen.

Barret Swatek and Adam Weiss’ Malibu home stretched across over three acres. It also centers on a 7,450-square-foot villa built in the 1940s but updated since. The walls of glass allow the occupants to have the perfect view. Not only that, but the two-story floor plan rises to a terrace with an astonishing view of the ocean.

But we’re not stopping there. The estate includes four bedrooms, 5.5 bathrooms, a media room, living room, den, dining room, gourmet kitchen, and gym with vaulted ceilings. Venture outside and you’ll come across the patios and lookouts surrounding a swimming pool, spa, tennis court, meditation deck, and cabana with a fireplace. The edge of the property includes a private path that leads down to the beach.

Who Did Barret Swatek Play in ‘Yellowstone?’

The year that “Yellowstone” actress Barret Swatek and her husband purchased their Malibu home, she booked the recurring role of Victoria Jenkins in the hit western drama. However, she only appeared in two episodes in the first season. She starred in the episodes titled “Coming Home” and “The Unraveling: Part 1.”

According to IMDb, Victoria Jenkins is an elegant and attractive woman who is the wife of real estate developer, Dan Jenkins (Danny Huston) who is after land owned by John Dutton. She is “wealthy and bored to tears with the life she’s living, and is ready for any kind of excitement.”

Because Swatek only played a recurring character, fans didn’t get to spend much time getting to know Victoria Jenkins. However, the series didn’t waste any time in finding new ways to keep fans interested. But, the writers also always have something up their sleeves, so who knows? Maybe Victoria Jenkins will make a surprise return.