‘Yellowstone’ Actress Speaks on Kevin Costner’s Standoffish Behavior on Set: ‘Never Formally Met Him’

As the Yellowstone drama carries on with no word about the fate of the series, a new castmate is giving insight into Kevin Costner’s relationship with the cast and crew.

Orli Gottesman, who joined the series this season, told Taste of Country, that the lead star has been standoffish—at least since she started working with him. In fact, Costner is so distant that Gottesman has never even been introduced to him.

“I’ve never formally met him,” she said. “But I was on set the same day that he was working. And I wouldn’t have ever known that he was on set unless I hadn’t physically seen him.”

Gottesman starred in two episodes of Season 5 as Halie, Carter’s crush. And it’s unclear if she will return after the winter hiatus. But she spent enough time on the set during her short time with Yellowstone to gain a little understanding of the dynamics between Kevin Costner and everyone else.

“He has his own trailer,” she continued. “He has his own section of the mountain or whatever. So when people are like, ‘Hey, we’re ready for you,’ he walks on down, he does his work, and no one’s in his business. So I’ve never met him … but I will, hopefully, one day.”

The comments come about a month after Deadline broke a story claiming that Costner is leaving Yellowstone over scheduling issues. So some may wonder if he was pulling away in recent months due to the brewing troubles.

Kevin Costner’s Lawyer Speaks on ‘Yellowstone’ Rumors

It later unraveled that Costern wanted to commit more time to his new western Horizon. So he told the Yellowstone heads that he could only dedicate one week to filming the second half of the current season. Production on the new batch of episodes was supposed to begin this month, but it has allegedly been delayed.

Kevin Costern’s lawyer fired back at that rumor and said in a statement to Fox News that, “The idea that Kevin was only willing to work one week on the second half of Season 5 of Yellowstone is an absolute lie. It’s ridiculous—and anyone suggesting it shouldn’t be believed for one second. As everyone who knows anything about Kevin is well aware, he is incredibly passionate about the show and has always gone way above and beyond to ensure its success.”

Aside from the attorney’s statement, there hasn’t been any direct or clear information on the situation. A Paramount rep originally spoke on the matter and simply said they had “no news to report.” But the studio hopes that Costner sticks with Yellowstone for “a long time to come.”





