‘Yellowstone’ Announces Official Newsletter Featuring Exclusive Content Ahead of Season 5

Want exclusive Yellowstone photos, news, giveaways and more? Find out everything you need to know about the show’s new official newsletter right here on Outsider.

Alongside that pulse-pounding Season 5 trailer, Paramount Network is launching the official Yellowstone Newsletter. According to the studio, the newsletter will feature “exclusive photos, videos, news, episode recaps, giveaways, and more!”

Fans can subscribe by visiting Yellowstone’s Twitter at 10am ET / 9am CT today, September 29. Details are sparse ahead of the launch, but we’ll be updating you every step of the way.

The newsletter comes as Yellowstone continues to prove itself a global phenomenon. The Season 4 premiere was cable’s highest rated show, bringing in over 14 million viewers total. Season 4 would go on to break multiple other television records as the highest-performing show on either cable or streaming.

Fans have a lot to look forward to in addition to Yellowstone Season 5 content in the newsletter, too. Taylor Sheridan’s Yellowstone Universe is expanding rapidly, with the next historical prequel, 1923, set to premiere this December. Starring Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren, 1923 will chronicle the Dutton family in the time of the Great Depression. Prohibition and politics abound, and it promises to fill in another intriguing gap in the Dutton family tree.

So did Sheridan’s critically-acclaimed 1883, which is also receiving a follow-up series in the form of 1883: The Bass Reeves Story. David Oyelowo will star in the titular role, with certain 1883 favorites slated to return.

‘Yellowstone’ Season 5 Trailer Promises a Thrilling Season Ahead

Check back with us at 9 AM Central, 10 AM Eastern for more on the Yellowstone Newsletter. For now, check out the Season 5 trailer if you missed it:

Be sure to catch-up on previous seasons of Yellowstone on the official show page. Or, dive into the Paramount Network app for more.

Yellowstone returns for Season 5 with a two-hour premiere event Sunday, November 13, only on Paramount Network.