‘Yellowstone’ Star Barry Corbin Speaks Out About Oral Cancer Diagnosis

Yellowstone star Barry Corbin has been battling oral cancer and his diagnosis was not really good at the outset. Corbin realized that the diagnosis was a bit terrifying. He talked about his situation with PEOPLE. “There was a spot in the inside of my cheek that didn’t go away,” Corbin said. “It came back that it was cancer.”

“I already knew what it was,” he said, per Fox News. “I hadn’t discussed it with anybody, but I knew.” On Yellowstone, Corbin plays Ross, a cowboy at Four Sixes Ranch. But Corbin also has been pegged for another Taylor Sheridan show. You might have heard about Tulsa King starring Sylvester Stallone. Well, Corbin got another acting gig through that show.

Barry Corbin Of ‘Yellowstone’ Faced Real Possibility Of Losing His Voice

“I didn’t realize how much it would knock me out. I was sleeping 12 to 14 hours a day,” Corbin said. “It was a little difficult, but we got it done.” Corbin, 82, also said that due to his diagnosis that he could have lost his famous voice. It is one that fans know and love so very, very much.

“They told me there was a possibility my vocal cords would be impacted and that would cause a big disruption in my business,” Corbin said. After his surgery, Corbin returned to the show’s set and remains in recovery mode.

Yellowstone puts its focus on the Dutton family, led by Kevin Costner playing John Dutton, who controls the largest contiguous cattle ranch in the United States. Fans are getting ready to see Season 5 explode on their TV screens this coming Sunday night. We’re going to get to see how John Dutton handles being in the limelight of politics. From some of the teaser video that is out right now, it looks like John is going to set his own agenda in his own way. Plus, it looks like he’s going to really be trusting Beth Dutton, played by Kelly Reilly, to help him out as well.

Fans will be looking out for the Dutton drama to pick up and keep on trucking. One thing that Yellowstone does quite well is have its different storylines filled with drama. We don’t have to wait much longer to see the two-hour premiere popping up on the Paramount Network. What will happen to Jamie Dutton, played by Wes Bentley? Will he have a run-in with Beth? Of course he will! But will it happen on Sunday or in a later episode? We’ll have to see how it all shakes out.