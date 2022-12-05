‘Yellowstone’s Beth Dutton and Summer Higgins Just Beat the Absolute S*** Out of Each Other in Season 5, Episode 5

“I thought ‘take a walk’ was a metaphor,” Summer spits to Beth Dutton outside the Yellowstone homestead. Turns out it was, as Season 5, Episode 5 sees Beth go full-on wild west on her rival.

If you’re watching live with us, chances are your jaw’s a’gape, too. These two wildly different women just beat each other to a bloody pulp, and it was something to behold.

Whether that’s a good or bad something is entirely up to the viewer. If you’ve been waiting for Beth (Kelly Reilly) and Summer (Piper Perabo) to duke it out, then “Watch ‘Em Ride Away” was made for you. If you’ve been waiting, like her father, for Beth Dutton to learn some impulse control, however, then Episode 5 is another heaping of disappointment.

To understand how it came to this, let’s break down Yellowstone Season 5, Episode 5’s build-up.

Beth Dutton and Summer Higgins Go ‘Wild West’ in ‘Yellowstone’ Season 5

As evening sets on the Dutton Lodge, the majority of the family (and a few guests) are eating in the infamous dining room. Kayce, Monica, and Tate are joined by Summer and Clara, but Beth and Rip’s seats are loudly empty.

Their trusty cook, Gator, asks if he should send food to them in the other room, but John won’t have it. “For once, this family’s going to eat together,” Kevin Costner‘s patriarch growls as he gets up himself.

Once her father tells her she is to be dining with her family, Beth prepares the only way she knows how: by drinking a good four ounces of Tito’s in a matter of seconds.

“I’m going to regret the shit out of this,” John says to Rip and Carter, who can’t find the words. Then, it’s time for everyone to sit silently at the dinner table together as Gator serves heaps of meat directly in front of Summer, our prickly animal rights activist.

This, of course, leads to her and Beth having it out immediately. “Just feed her what we feed the horses,” Beth tells Gator. But Summer isn’t having it, and lashes out at Gator, and the Duttons, for “killing” the game that is on their table. Which then makes Kayce laugh, which then has Monica cracking up because it’s all just “so damn uncomfortable.”

Beth sees this differently, however, as Summer continually insults her family’s way of life at their own dinner table. So she invites the convict, who is under house arrest in their manor, to “take a walk outside” so they can “educate” one another. Which absolutely will end terribly, as Rip (Cole Hauser) knows. And it does.

The ‘Yellowstone’ Brawl That Had to Happen

“I thought take a walk was a metaphor,” Summer spits to Beth outside her home. Turns out it was, as the Dutton daughter turns around and punches her across the jaw. These two proceed to beat the absolute shit out of one another in the front yard, while dinner proceeds inside.

“You know what’s going to happen, sir,” Rip tells John at the table.

“I suspect it’s happening right now. I’m sick of listening to it. Let ’em get it out of their system,” John replies.

“Nothing gets out of your daughter’s system, sir,” Rip warns. And he’s right. Outside, Summer is giving as good as she’s getting as these two polar-opposite people punch each other into the ground.

“Do you know how stupid you both look?” Rip asks from the porch as they bleed in the yard. “This is the kind of manners you want to teach that boy? Hmm?” he asks Beth of Carter (Finn Little).

“And you,” he turns to Summer. “I don’t know you, but I do know this: You’re never going to convince someone to think the way that you do by insulting them in their own house. You don’t like the food? Then don’t f*cking eat it. I don’t think I need to tell you about all the people that are starving around this planet tonight. So shut the f*ck up. Or leave.”

“I can’t leave,” Summer spits through her own blood. So Rip squares them up like cowboys.

This, of course, means that Beth and Summer will do exactly as Walker (Ryan Bingham) and Lloyd (Forrie J. Smith) did in Yellowstone Season 4. Which is to say, they will punch each other in the face until they’ve finally had enough – “Instead of rolling around in the dirt like nine-year-olds,” Rip says.

And so they do, with each woman brutally punching the other in-turn.

‘What respect do I get?’

This brutal montage ends with Summer in the grass, finally collapsing under the pressure (and tears) of Beth’s violent nature.

When it’s all over, Beth helps Summer up, and does so to ask her to respect her in her own home.

“What respect do I get?” Summer asks in turn.

“Exactly what you give,” Beth replies.

And an olive branch appears. As they return to the dining room, John can’t look at them both all bloody, however. He’s deeply ashamed, excusing everyone else from the table as Summer and Beth drip blood onto their plates. Beth then spits one of her teeth out onto her plate, and Summer laughs for the first time in a good while.

What an episode. Yellowstone Season 5 continues each Sunday at 8 PM ET / 7 PM CT exclusively on Paramount Network.