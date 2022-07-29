‘Yellowstone’ Star Brecken Merrill Offers Positive Update on Dog Betty After Vicious Attack

“Yellowstone” star Brecken Merrill recently updated fans again on his dog Betty’s health status through social media. After posting a tragic update that Betty wasn’t doing so well, Merrill then posted some good news. Betty is on the mend! he posted a sweet photo of the little terrier sitting up and looking much better. She’s accompanied by a large “Get Well Soon” balloon tied to a dog biscuit.

“Betty update,” Merrill began his caption. “Thank you all for your love and prayers! Betty had a dramatic turnaround yesterday. Her fever broke and she began to get her sparkle back. The vet says her damaged skin looks to be healing from within and once the outer layer sloughs off she should have full function of her ear and jaw.”

Previously, Merrill posted a photo of Betty looking sick and feverish, sharing the bad news that she had taken a turn for the worse. “She is not doing well,” he wrote only a day ago. “Her damaged skin is dying and she’s in a great deal of pain. If you believe in the power of prayer please put sweet Betty in your thoughts.”

Luckily, Betty seems to be a resilient dog. In this recent update, she looks much better and on the road to recovery. We’ll be watching for Betty updates closely from the “Yellowstone” star as she heals, and keeping this brave little dog in our thoughts as well.

No, that’s not a euphemism. It’s just how “Yellowstone” star Cole Hauser is spending his time on set. The actor posted a beautiful photo from Montana of a herd of cows under blue skies, captioning the photo, “Pushin’ cows in the Big Hole… Just a slice of heaven.”

Now, I’m sure some of you are wondering: what does that even mean? Is he literally pushing cows into a big hole? Is this finally a “Yellowstone” and “Outer Range” crossover? Nope, and nope, but Montana residents should know exactly what Hauser means here.

Big Hole Valley is an area in Montana known for its harsh winters, prime fishing spots, and multi-generational ranches similar to the Dutton Ranch. It’s located in southwest Montana, where “Yellowstone” does most of its filming. To the east are the Pioneer Mountains, and to the west rise the Anaconda and Beaverhead ranges. Big Hole country is considered “basin and range,” geographically, because it consists of a valley surrounded by mountains. Historically, it is home to the Shoshone Nation.

Hauser’s photos perfectly encapsulate the balmy summers in Big Hole country. There looks to be a wind up, with the sun beating down and the mountains on full display under a blue sky veiled with clouds. Makes you want to be pushin’ cows in the Big Hole too, doesn’t it?