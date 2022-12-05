‘Yellowstone’s Brecken Merrill Reveals His Horse, ‘Lucky,’ Returned for Episode 5

Sunday night aired yet another thrilling episode of Yellowstone season five. The episode gave us a peek at life on the Dutton ranch now that environmentalist Summer Higgins (Piper Perabo) is living there under house arrest full time. However, young actor Brecken Merrill, known for his role as Tate Dutton, revealed episode five also reintroduced us to another important individual. That’s Tate’s horse, Lucky.

Brecken Merrill pointed out Tate’s horse Lucky in an Instagram post on Sunday night. The post sees him in character as Tate alongside his onscreen dad in the lineup heading out on the Dutton cattle drive.

Sharing a screenshot from the episode, the Yellowstone actor wrote, “Who peeped ‘Lucky’ in tonight’s episode?”

Per his post, “Lucky” is actually played by a horse named Storm and, apparently, “he’s a good boy.”

Fans were thrilled to see the return of Lucky the horse.

“So happy to see Lucky and Tate finally getting to ride him!” one fan wrote. Another viewer added, “Been wondering where…Lucky was! Was awesome to see him last night!”

We first met Lucky in one of Yellowstone‘s earliest seasons, when Tate finally convinces his dad, Kayce Dutton (Luke Grimes), that he will take full responsibility for the horse. After seeing his dad’s approval, Tate names the horse Lucky. From there, Kayce helps break him in the gentle way the character’s done since Yellowstone debuted.

Brecken Merrill Says ‘Yellowstone’ Cast Has Yet to Shoot Season 5, Part 2

Since its debut last month, Yellowstone season five has been a whirlwind adventure. And fortunately, for fans, the thrill is just beginning. With so much to unpack this season, Taylor Sheridan has split this year’s installment of the show into two parts. Brecken Merrill, however, recently revealed that the cast and crew have yet to film the second part of the season.

While speaking with Outsider, Brecken Merrill detailed his chaotic schedule between filming and school, not to mention maintaining long-distance” friendships throughout the year.

“It was very chaotic,” the Yellowstone star said of filming the early half of season five. “We didn’t know if we were going to have a break, we didn’t know when we were going to be back. So should I go back to school, or should I continue to be online?”

Overall, for the 14-year-old star, life’s been very busy. He added, “It was kind of a mess of everything, we were scrambling…[and] we’re only halfway done!”

Whether or not he was supposed to let that tidbit of info slide, we can’t be sure. However, after revealing the truth of Yellowstone‘s filming schedule, he confirmed, “We’re only halfway done, we go back soon.”

How soon is “soon,” though?

“Soon!” he affirmed, “March, I think.”

Unbelievably, we’re more than halfway through the first half of season five. Part one is made up of eight total episodes, while the second half, which will air sometime in the new year, is just six episodes long.