‘Yellowstone’ Star Brecken Merrill Goes for a Trail Ride With Young Rip Actor Kyle Silverstein

Yellowstone star Brecken Merrill just went for a trail ride with young Rip Actor Kyle Silverstein. Merrill, who plays Tate Dutton, shared a set of photos of the two hanging out on Instagram.



“Here’s a fun pic for all you #yellowstonetv fans – Tate is almost as tall as Young Rip now @kyleredsilver happens to live near me and we went for a little trail ride this morning,” he wrote.

Merrill started working on the show in 2018. It was his first major role. He’s also landed himself a starring role in an upcoming film called We All Got Up to Dance, which follows a 13-year-old kid living in a Washington Navy town during the Vietnam War.

Kyle Silverstein also joined the show in 2018 and has been in productions since he was four. Some of his notable roles have been on Blended, Daisy Winters, and Grey’s Anatomy.

‘Yellowstone’ Fans loved the photo with The Young Rip Actor, and are Excited to See What’s Next For Brecken Merril’s Tate

Earlier this year, Brecken Merril teased season 5 of Yellowstone on Instagram. While fans definitely want to know how Young Rip will factor into the season, people are really curious about Tate and his family. They’ve all officially moved off the ranch.

The actor is one of the many people who are incredibly excited to get back to work filming season five, which should probably come out later this year or in early 2023.

At the end of season 4, Tate’s mom, Monica, revealed she was pregnant with a second child. Now, Tate, who has had a rough go of it so far on the series, is going to be adjusting to life as an older brother.

Monica Actress Kelsey Asbille Is Also Excited To Go Back to Work

It’s not just Brecken Merrill that’s excited to get back to work. Monica Actress Kelsey Asbille expressed her excitement for the upcoming season in a recent interview with Movie Web.

“I’ve never been in this position before. It really is like a family to me, and so I think we are excited to go back to work, and the fact that people are watching like, it’s the cherry on top, and that support has just been so incredibly wonderful,” she explained.

There’s no official release date yet for season 5, but needless to say, fans are already getting pumped. In the meantime, if you want to watch Yellowstone, you can catch the series on Paramount +. You can also go to Paramount + to watch the new Yellowstone spinoff, 1883, which follows an early generation of Duttons making the journey west.