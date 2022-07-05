‘Yellowstone’ BTS Clip Reveals Dutton Ranch Helicopter Will Return in Season 5

The chopper is back, baby. In their latest reel, Yellowstone reveals the long-missing Dutton Ranch helicopter makes its return come Season 5.

Where did the Yellowstone Dutton Ranch helicopter go? It’s a question fans have been asking for two seasons now. Aside from the helicopter’s badass paint job making it a fine sight, the chopper also proved immensely useful for the Duttons in the first seasons.

Right from the pilot episode, Daybreak, the Yellowstone helicopter was integral to the show. It went a long way in solidifying the status of Montana’s most influential fictional family. Then it disappeared. What gives?

Perhaps one fan hit the nail on the head with their assessment. “They had to start driving those Ram trucks and get that advertising money,” Redditor rooster_b_goode snarked ahead of Season 4. This may have been the truth, but now that Yellowstone is cable’s #1 show, budgetary limits are of no concern. And so the chopper is back, baby. Take a look:

As one passionate fan and aviator notes, the chopper is a Eurocopter AS 350B2 Ecureuil. She’s a beauty, to be sure, and there she is hauling tail over the Season 5 set. But why the two-season-long absence?

Many fans assumed the Duttons simply sold off their helicopter amidst their financial struggles. While taking on the breeding of show horses and the like, this struggle took center stage in Season 4. And helicopters are not only expensive themselves, but they’re also expensive to own and operate.

But alas, Season 5 shows the chopper simply hasn’t been needed for storytelling. It could’ve served as an airlift for John as he bled out in the street during Season 4’s raucous premiere, sure. But the Duttons had bigger fish to fry than scrambling their chopper pilot, Viggo.

‘Yellowstone’ Helicopter’s Return Could Mean Big Things to Come

So what could possibly pull the flashy vehicle back into the fray?

Nothing says power like having your name on the side of a chopper. And as John Dutton (Kevin Costner) rears up for his first political campaign, a big black helicopter may be exactly what he needs.

Imagine, if you will, John flying in, then stepping out of the Dutton chopper for a public appearance as he runs for Montana governor. As Season 4 showed, we know he’s willing to pull out all the stops for his gubernatorial race; much to the shock of his daughter, Beth (Kelly Reilly), and former love interest and current governor Lynelle Perry (Wendy Moniz-Grillo).

“I’m full of surprises,” a shocked John tells Perry later in Season 4 as he struggles with the words he just said. But the shock was a fine one, and a twist that audiences didn’t see coming.

We’ll see how far John is willing to go to save his ranch, and stop the ambitions of black sheep Jamie Dutton (Wes Bentley) come Yellowstone Season 5 this November 13, exclusively on Paramount Network.