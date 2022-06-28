‘Yellowstone’ Bunkhouse Ranch Hands Snap Epic Horseback Selfie From Season 5 Set

We’ve been getting a lot of behind-the-scene peeks at Yellowstone lately. Finn Little shared a photo to Instagram, letting us know that the cast and crew took in a rodeo in Darby. Cole Hauser posted photos with his daughter from the set. Now, Denim Richards is getting in on the social media action.

“Colby” is one of the Bunkhouse ranch hands on the Paramount series. On Friday, Richards snapped a selfie with some of his fellow “ranch hands” as they explored the set by horseback.

“Smile. It’s Friday!” Richards captioned the post.

His castmate, Jen Landon, was among the commenters on the post. “[Heart] you guyssss,” the actress that portrays Teeter said. Landon recently revealed that she’ll reprise her role on the upcoming season of TNT’s Animal Kingdom.

“Y’all are having fun!!!!” replied Oscar winner Octavia Spencer.

National press has finally caught up to the show’s massive appeal. With production well underway in Montana, we’re learning a lot of things about the new season. The cast has participated in multiple interviews recently. It’s quite a marvel that no details about the fifth season have been spoiled. Kelly Reilly came close. Kelly Asbille did, too. Both ladies managed to stop themselves short.

In addition to the sneak peeks that we’ve gotten from interviews, it’s been great to see the cast having fun on social media. The revelry will surely continue throughout production.

‘Yellowstone’ Season Five is Arriving Soon

The fifth season debuts on November 13. The show expands to 14 episodes this year, a big bump from its’ usual ten. The show continues to cast major stars. Kevin Costner took a shot at explaining the phenomenon in a recent interview.

Country music singer Lainey Wilson joins the cast for season five. The news comes after she performed during the season four finale. Kal Caster, Lilli Kay and 1883’s Dawn Olivieri join her as recurring characters. Mo Brings Plenty and Wendy Moniz will be regular characters.

Costner also revealed the iconic Westerns that drew him to the genre. He cites classics featuring Paul Newman and The Duke among them. His own introduction to Westerns was his directorial debut, the Oscar-winning Dances With Wolves. Now it feels like the only place he belongs.

As the popularity of the show soars, the Taylor Sheridan universe expands. There’s Tim McGraw and Faith Hill’s 1883. Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren’s newly named 1923 is on the way. More titles are on the way. The expansive world Sheridan created amazes Costner. The possibilities are endless. Paramount knows what they have, and the rest of the world is catching up. We can’t wait to join these ranch hands for the ride.