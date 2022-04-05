‘Yellowstone’ Bunkhouse Recreated at WWE’s Wrestlemania 38 to Celebrate Season 4 Streaming Debut on Peacock

You might not think WrestleMania and “Yellowstone” go together, however, sometimes they do. Over the weekend, the WWE pulled off another iteration of the Grandaddy of Them All with WrestleMania 38. It took place in Dallas, Texas at AT&T Stadium where the Dallas Cowboys play. Indeed, the WWE made it a spectacle and made sure all the folks who traveled to Dallas from all over the world had the best time possible. To do that, they added things like the “Yellowstone” bunkhouse into the fray.

“Yellowstone” at WrestleMania 38

According to MediaPlayNews, “Upon arrival at AT&T Stadium in Dallas, guests were transported to Montana and the world of Yellowstone. The space completely transformed into the cowboy’s bunkhouse looking like a scene from the popular Paramount Network series. Inside, guests were fitted for custom boots by Wild Bill’s Western Wear, offered a whisky tasting, and enjoyed food and drink with ties to the show all among the buzz and excitement of WWE’s WrestleMania.”

How cool is that? It also involved San Francisco 49ers tight end George Kittle, Jefferson White, and even some other pro wrestling legends like Sean “X-Pac” Walton. Indeed, the WWE pulled off something cool for fans of “Yellowstone”. With Season 4 now streaming on Peacock, who also streamed WWE WrestleMania 38, it was a great way for folks to interact with the show and learn that they can watch Season 4 on Peacock now.

What Happened at WrestleMania

It was another big-time WrestleMania for the WWE. WrestleMania 38 was a big deal for the company with how the pandemic affected the past two WrestleManias. It was a long-time coming for the company. It is also now a two-night ordeal. In the past, WrestleMania took place on Sunday evenings. However, with the roster size growing and the opportunity being there, the company expanded to make it a two-night affair. This was a big shift for the company and gave more stars the opportunity to compete and shine on the grandest stage of them all.

Pat McAfee, has become a star with his radio program and is now a SmackDown! the announcer on Friday nights on FOX, stole the show with his match against Vince McMahon and Austin Theory. McAfee pulled off a wild moonsault in his match that had the internet going wild at what he was able to do. McAfee did not pull out the victory, but it led to the return of Stone Cold Steve Austin. Indeed, it was Dallas, TX., after all so you knew it was going to be a big night for the Texas Rattlesnake. It was indeed that as Austin hit the stunner on McMahon just like old times.

It was a fun time for all and a great time for “Yellowstone” as they celebrate Season 4 streaming now on Peacock.