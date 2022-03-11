‘Yellowstone’: Carrie Underwood Had a Fan Moment Bumping Into Kelsey Asbille at the ACMs

At the ACM Awards, Carrie Underwood got to fangirl over “Yellowstone” star Kelsey Asbille. When the opportunity arrived, the country singer swooped in to chat with Asbille and Luke Grimes at the awards show. The two actors even presented the Single of the Year award to Carrie Underwood and Jason Aldean for their hit song “If I Didn’t Love You.”

Several pictures show Asbille posing with Underwood after the two engaged in a friendly chat together. But Underwood wasn’t the only country singer to spend some time chatting it up with “Yellowstone” stars. The band Midland also posed with Grimes on the ACM red carpet before Walker Hayes stopped the two actors for a picture.

Before Carrie Underwood ran into “Yellowstone” actress Kelsey Asbille, the actress, and Grimes spent a little time speaking to the media. However, they didn’t reveal anything about their show’s upcoming season. Mostly because they didn’t even know themselves.

“We never know what’s next, you know?” Grimes explained. “We’re sorta on the ride with everybody else. We kind of get [the scripts] as they come and we’re always super excited to see what’s happening next.”

But Grimes did jokingly hint at character deaths to Entertainment Tonight. “Yeah, but who knows? We might die tomorrow,” Grimes said of their characters. “It’s kind of the “Yellowstone” [trademark].”

This public appearance at the ACM Awards came a little over two months before the “Yellowstone” cast is set to begin filming their fifth season in Montana. The cast is scheduled to begin filming from mid-May to mid-August. If all goes well, fans can expect to start watching the new season in the Fall.

Carrie Underwood Lists Some of Her Biggest Influences

Carrie Underwood might’ve gotten to fangirl over “Yellowstone” actress Kelsey Asbille, but she hasn’t forgotten some of her biggest influences. The list includes several big-name country stars.

“I think my biggest influences musically, or career-wise, would have to be women like Reba, like Dolly, like Faith Hill, like Martina McBride,” the singer said. “You see all of these women just juggle everything masterfully. And many of them are moms and they’re superstars and they’re talented. And you know, I know how hard they work because I’m in their shoes and doing the same juggling.”

While speaking with 102.1FM on the iHeart network, the 39-year-old singer also discussed juggling a career while still being a wife and a mother of two boys.

“You know, you have the kids and the career and you’re just trying to crush everything you do and being pulled in a million different directions,” she continues. “And to see women like that who are just beautiful and smart and strong and talented. Knowing that they have come first and they’re still getting to do what they love and they’re still getting to be the mom and the wife and all the things — that’s just such an inspiration to me. And just lets me know that I can do it too.”