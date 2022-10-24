Yellowstone Cast: Full Character Review Before Season 5 Premiere

Need to hit the refresh button on Yellowstone‘s huge cast ahead of Season 5? Outsider’s got you covered with our full character review. Let’s start with the basics…
The Yellowstone Dutton Ranch Family
John Dutton (Kevin Costner)
- Role: Series Lead
- Status: Living (60s)
- Occupation: Governor of Montana, ranch owner
- Description: The 5th generation owner of the Yellowstone Dutton Ranch and now Governor of Montana, John Dutton III fiercely protects his family tree and their legacy. His living children are Beth, Kayce, and Jamie (adopted). Both his wife, Evelyn, and eldest son, Lee, are deceased, kicking off the main events of the show as John struggles to prepare his children to inherit their massive ranch – and protect it from countless threats. His latest method of accomplishing this is reluctantly securing the Montana Governor seat.
- Josh Lucas also plays the character during flashbacks to the 90s
Beth Dutton (Kelly Reilly)
- Role: Series Lead
- Status: Living (38)
- Occupation: Financier, Governor’s Chief of Staff
- Description: The only daughter of John Dutton, Beth is fiercely loyal to her father and an incredibly skillful businesswoman. She’ll do anything to protect their ranch for him while he’s alive, including framing her brother, Jamie, for murder. She finally married the love of her life, Rip Wheeler, whilst caught in a financial war with the CEO of Market Equities, Caroline Warner. Now, she’s taking on a position in her father’s gubernatorial cabinet as his Chief of Staff.
- Kylie Rogers also plays the character during flashbacks to the 90s
Kayce Dutton (Luke Grimes)
- Role: Series Lead
- Status: Living (32)
- Occupation: Livestock Commissioner, NAVY SEAL Veteran
- Description: The youngest son of John Dutton, Kayce is poised to inherit the family ranch but cannot make up his mind whether he intends to do so or not. He currently lives on a small ranch with his wife, Monica, and their son, Tate, to escape the dangers of protecting the ranch. Given a vision quest by Monica’s Broken Rock Tribe, Kayce emerged to tell her he “saw the end of us.” Kayce wears the Y Brand.
- Rhys Alterman also plays the character during flashbacks to the 90s
Jamie Dutton (Wes Bentley)
- Role: Series Lead
- Status: Living (40)
- Occupation: Montana Attorney General
- Description: The eldest living son of John Dutton, Jamie was adopted as an infant and didn’t find this out until well into his adulthood/political career. This led to Jamie ostracizing himself from his Dutton family and taking in his biological father, convicted murderer Garrett Randall. After being manipulated by both sides, Jamie shot Randall in the head, then took his body to the ‘Train Station’ to dump it off a cliff. But his sister, Beth, was there to frame him by taking photos to use as blackmail; bringing Jamie back under the thumb of the Duttons for Season 5. Jamie also has a son, a baby boy, with his former colleague Christina.
- Dalton Baker also plays the character during flashbacks to the 90s
Rip Wheeler (Cole Hauser)
- Role: Series Lead
- Status: Living (40s)
- Occupation: Ranch foreman
- Description: Married to Beth Dutton, Rip is now the son-in-law of John Dutton after years of loyal service and unquestioning loyalty. Rip was taken in by John as a feeling teenage orphan after killing his murderous father to escape the same fate as his mother and little brother. Now, he mentors a young orphan, Carter, on the Yellowstone Dutton Ranch himself as he continues to oversee its duties and bunkhouse. Rip wears the Y Brand.
- Kyle Red Silverstein also plays the character during flashbacks to the 90s
Monica Dutton (Kelsey Asbille)
- Role: Series Lead
- Status: Living (29)
- Occupation: Teacher/Professor
- Description: Monica is of Indigenous Broken Rock Tribe heritage. She has a son with Kayce Dutton, Tate. Monica has taken on various teaching roles, including teaching history at a local Montana university, which has led to activism roles in her community. Currently, she lives on a small private ranch with Kayce and Tate, and continues to be wary of the dangers of the Dutton family.
Tate Dutton (Brecken Merrill)
- Role: Series Regular
- Status: Living (teenager)
- Occupation: N/A
- Description: The son of Kayce and Monica Dutton, Tate is of Indigenous Broken Rock and Dutton settler heritage. He is the only seventh generation Dutton by blood, and stands to inherit the Yellowstone Dutton Ranch one day.
Yellowstone Ranch Supporting Cast
Jimmy Hurdstrom (Jefferson White)
- Role: Series Lead
- Status: Living (20s)
- Occupation: 6666 Ranch hand
- Description: Jimmy was pulled from the depths of drug addiction into becoming a Yellowstone ranch hand by way of the Brand as a favor to his grandfather (an old friend of John Dutton’s). After breaking his word to John, Jimmy was sent to become a ranch hand on Texas’ 6666 ranch as a “last chance.” He now works there permanently with his finace, Emily. Jimmy wears the Y Brand.
Lloyd Pierce (Forrie J. Smith)
- Role: Series Regular
- Status: Living (60s)
- Occupation: Lead Yellowstone ranch hand
- Description: Lloyd goes back decades with the Yellowstone ranch, and has served as a mentor to Rip, Jimmy, and now Carter. An old rodeo champion, he is as loyal to this way of life and the Dutton family as they come. Lloyd wears the Y Brand.
- Forrest Smith plays a younger version of the character in 90s flashbacks.
Carter (Finn Little)
- Role: Series Regular
- Status: Living (teenager)
- Occupation: Yellowstone ranch hand
- Description: An orphan of drug addicts, Carter was taken in by Beth Dutton after they witnessed his father die together in the hospital. Both Beth and Rip see him as a loose surrogate son, though neither allows him to call them mother or father. He’s been thrust into the world of ranching as his last ditch effort to stay off the streets, much like Rip before him.
Ryan (Ian Bohen)
- Role: Series Regular
- Status: Living (40s)
- Occupation: Yellowstone ranch hand
- Description: A loyal ranch hand and sometimes enforcer, Ryan is a skilled horseman and is with the Yellowstone Ranch for life as a branded man (Ryan wears the Y Brand).
Colby (Denim Richards)
- Role: Series Regular
- Status: Living (30s)
- Occupation: Yellowstone ranch hand
- Description: A loyal ranch hand and sometimes enforcer, Colby is a skilled horseman and is with the Yellowstone Ranch for life as a branded man (Colby wears the Y Brand). He is in a loose relationship with fellow ranch hand Teeter.
Teeter (Jen Landon)
- Role: Series Regular
- Status: Living (30s)
- Occupation: Yellowstone ranch hand
- Description: A latecomer to the Yellowstone Dutton Ranch, Teeter has proven her loyalty and work ethic multiple times over. She now wears the Y Brand as both a rancher and enforcer. Teeter is in a loose relationship with fellow ranch hand Colby.
Walker (Ryan Bingham)
- Role: Series Regular
- Status: Living (40s)
- Occupation: Yellowstone ranch hand
- Description: A musician and felon, Walker returned to a life of ranching after Rip pulled him from the local prison gates. He has since made enemies and friends of Lloyd and the bunkhouse, only to be blackmailed into receiving the Y Brand by Rip. He believes the Yellowstone to be an evil place, and will do whatever he can to escape his branded fate. It is rumored he will do so by joining Jimmy on the 6666 Ranch in Texas.
‘Yellowstone’ Ranchers
Travis (Taylor Sheridan)
- Role: Guest Star
- Status: Living (50s)
- Occupation: 6666 horsemaster, breeder, trainer
- Description: A business acquaintance of John Dutton, Travis hails fromt he 6666 ranch in Texas. He is a master trainer, breeder, and showman who sells horses to the Yellowstone. He also takes Jimmy down to begin a new life on his Texas ranch.
Eden Brolin plays Mia, a Yellowstone bunker who’s previous relationship with Jimmy has come to an end. It is unknown how she will factor into Season 5. Her best friend, Laramie, is played by Hassie Harrison. Laramie has had relationships with both Lloyd and Walker, but her role in Season 5 is also unknown. Both hold recurring roles on the show.
Jake Ream and Ethan Lee play Jake and Ethan respectively on Yellowstone, and are both loyal ranch hands that have been around since Season 1. Neither is known to wear the Y Brand, however. Both hold recurring roles on the show.
‘Yellowstone’ Friends & Foes
Thomas Rainwater (Gil Birmingham)
- Role: Series Regular
- Status: Living (60s)
- Occupation: Chief, Broken Rock Reservation
- Description: Thomas Rainwater is the stalwart Chief of the Broken Rock Tribe & Reservation. He is a skilled businessman and politician who’s ancestral land was settled by the Duttons. He aims to take it back, but remains an honorable man in his pursuit. Currently, he finds himself at odds with Market Equities and in a loose alliance with John Dutton.
Mo (Moses Brings Plenty)
- Role: Series Regular
- Status: Living (50s)
- Occupation: Rancher
- Description: The right hand man of Chief Rainwater and Broken Rock enforcer, Mo is an honorable but lethal marksman and rancher. He is a part of the loose alliance with John Dutton to ensure Market Equities is unable to seize his ancestral land from the Duttons.
Lynelle Perry (Wendy Moniz)
- Role: Series Regular
- Status: Living (50s)
- Occupation: Former Governor of Montana
- Description: After a lucrative role as governor, Lynelle announced her intention to run for one of the two Montana Senator seats. She is a longtime love interest of John Dutton and the two remain close friends and allies. She supported John in his ascent to become the next Governor of Montana, and continues to do so while he’s in office.
Caroline Warner (Jacki Weaver)
- Role: Series Recurring
- Status: Living (70s)
- Occupation: CEO, Market Equities
- Description: A fierce and highly-skilled businesswoman, Caroline Warner aims to take the Duttons’ land from them at any cost. She is currently locked in a hard financial-turned-personal battle with Beth, who she promises to send to jail.
Ellis Steele (John Emmet Tracy)
- Role: Series Recurring
- Status: Living (50s)
- Occupation: Real Estate Representative, Market Equities
- Description: The right hand man of Caroline Warner, Ellis is a real estate representative for their Market Equities who is proving vital in their battle with the Duttons over Yellowstone Ranch land.
Summer Higgins (Piper Perabo)
- Role: Series Recurring
- Status: Living (40s)
- Occupation: Environmental Activist
- Description: Summer Higgins arrived in Montana to protest the work of ranchers, including the Duttons, landing her in jail. But after John releases her from jail, an unlikely romance and friendship buds that leads into Season 5 as John swears to help free her from a severe court sentencing.
Angela Blue Thunder (Q’orianka Kilcher)
- Role: Series Recurring
- Status: Living (30s)
- Occupation: Tribal Lawyer, Broken Rock Reservation
- Description: A skilled lawyer employed by both Broken Rock and the Duttons at one time, Angela is set to return in Season 5 as the battle over Yellowstone land intensifies.
Bill Ramsay (Rob Kirkland)
- Role: Series Recurring
- Status: Living (40s)
- Occupation: Sheriff
- Description: A Montana lawman, Bill Ramsay has a long history with the Duttons. The former Watch Commander has been promoted to Sheriff ahead of Season 5, and doesn’t plan to go easy on John Dutton as his late predecessor, Sheriff Haskell (Hugh Dillon), did.
Avery (Tanya Beatty)
- Role: Series Recurring
- Status: Living (30s)
- Occupation: Rancher
- Description: Formerly a stripper, Rip Wheeler recruited Avery to return to ranching on the Yellowstone. There, she fell for Kayce Dutton, who was already married to Monica. After leaving the ranch to return to her native Broken Rock Reservation, Avery re-entered Kayce’s life in Season 4, and chances are she’ll appear in Season 5 again as he anticipates “the end” of his family.
Yellowstone returns for Season 5 this November 13 with a two-hour premiere, only on Paramount Network.