Yellowstone Cast: Full Character Review Before Season 5 Premiere

Need to hit the refresh button on Yellowstone‘s huge cast ahead of Season 5? Outsider’s got you covered with our full character review. Let’s start with the basics…

The Yellowstone Dutton Ranch Family

Kevin Costner as John Dutton on the set of Yellowstone Season 4. (Photo credit: Paramount Network Press)

Role: Series Lead

Series Lead Status: Living (60s)

Living (60s) Occupation: Governor of Montana, ranch owner

Governor of Montana, ranch owner Description: The 5th generation owner of the Yellowstone Dutton Ranch and now Governor of Montana, John Dutton III fiercely protects his family tree and their legacy. His living children are Beth, Kayce, and Jamie (adopted). Both his wife, Evelyn, and eldest son, Lee, are deceased, kicking off the main events of the show as John struggles to prepare his children to inherit their massive ranch – and protect it from countless threats. His latest method of accomplishing this is reluctantly securing the Montana Governor seat.

For a full breakdown of John’s legacy, see our The Dutton Family Tree: From ‘1883’ to ‘1923’ to ‘Yellowstone’ next.

Role: Series Lead

Series Lead Status: Living (38)

Living (38) Occupation: Financier, Governor’s Chief of Staff

Financier, Governor’s Chief of Staff Description: The only daughter of John Dutton, Beth is fiercely loyal to her father and an incredibly skillful businesswoman. She’ll do anything to protect their ranch for him while he’s alive, including framing her brother, Jamie, for murder. She finally married the love of her life, Rip Wheeler, whilst caught in a financial war with the CEO of Market Equities, Caroline Warner. Now, she’s taking on a position in her father’s gubernatorial cabinet as his Chief of Staff.

Kayce Dutton (Luke Grimes)

Luke Grimes on the set of Yellowstone Season 4. (Photo credit: Paramount Network Press)

Role: Series Lead

Series Lead Status: Living (32)

Living (32) Occupation: Livestock Commissioner, NAVY SEAL Veteran

Livestock Commissioner, NAVY SEAL Veteran Description: The youngest son of John Dutton, Kayce is poised to inherit the family ranch but cannot make up his mind whether he intends to do so or not. He currently lives on a small ranch with his wife, Monica, and their son, Tate, to escape the dangers of protecting the ranch. Given a vision quest by Monica’s Broken Rock Tribe, Kayce emerged to tell her he “saw the end of us.” Kayce wears the Y Brand.

Jamie Dutton (Wes Bentley)

Role: Series Lead

Series Lead Status: Living (40)

Living (40) Occupation: Montana Attorney General

Montana Attorney General Description: The eldest living son of John Dutton, Jamie was adopted as an infant and didn’t find this out until well into his adulthood/political career. This led to Jamie ostracizing himself from his Dutton family and taking in his biological father, convicted murderer Garrett Randall. After being manipulated by both sides, Jamie shot Randall in the head, then took his body to the ‘Train Station’ to dump it off a cliff. But his sister, Beth, was there to frame him by taking photos to use as blackmail; bringing Jamie back under the thumb of the Duttons for Season 5. Jamie also has a son, a baby boy, with his former colleague Christina.

Cole Hauser as Rip Wheeler in Yellowstone Season 4. (Photo credit: Paramount Network Press)

Role: Series Lead

Series Lead Status: Living (40s)

Living (40s) Occupation: Ranch foreman

Ranch foreman Description: Married to Beth Dutton, Rip is now the son-in-law of John Dutton after years of loyal service and unquestioning loyalty. Rip was taken in by John as a feeling teenage orphan after killing his murderous father to escape the same fate as his mother and little brother. Now, he mentors a young orphan, Carter, on the Yellowstone Dutton Ranch himself as he continues to oversee its duties and bunkhouse. Rip wears the Y Brand.

Monica Dutton (Kelsey Asbille)

Kelsey Asbille as Monica Dutton in Yellowstone Season 4. (Photo credit: Paramount Network Press)

Role: Series Lead

Series Lead Status: Living (29)

Living (29) Occupation: Teacher/Professor

Teacher/Professor Description: Monica is of Indigenous Broken Rock Tribe heritage. She has a son with Kayce Dutton, Tate. Monica has taken on various teaching roles, including teaching history at a local Montana university, which has led to activism roles in her community. Currently, she lives on a small private ranch with Kayce and Tate, and continues to be wary of the dangers of the Dutton family.

Tate Dutton (Brecken Merrill)

Brecken Merrill as Tate Dutton in Yellowstone Season 4. (Photo credit: Paramount Network Press)

Role: Series Regular

Series Regular Status: Living (teenager)

Living (teenager) Occupation: N/A

N/A Description: The son of Kayce and Monica Dutton, Tate is of Indigenous Broken Rock and Dutton settler heritage. He is the only seventh generation Dutton by blood, and stands to inherit the Yellowstone Dutton Ranch one day.

Yellowstone Ranch Supporting Cast

Jimmy Hurdstrom (Jefferson White)

Jefferson White as Jimmy Hurdstrom in Yellowstone Season 4. (Photo credit: Paramount Network Press)

Role: Series Lead

Series Lead Status: Living (20s)

Living (20s) Occupation: 6666 Ranch hand

6666 Ranch hand Description: Jimmy was pulled from the depths of drug addiction into becoming a Yellowstone ranch hand by way of the Brand as a favor to his grandfather (an old friend of John Dutton’s). After breaking his word to John, Jimmy was sent to become a ranch hand on Texas’ 6666 ranch as a “last chance.” He now works there permanently with his finace, Emily. Jimmy wears the Y Brand.

Lloyd Pierce (Forrie J. Smith)

Forrie J. Smith as Lloyd on the set of Yellowstone Season 4. (Photo credit: Paramount Network Press)

Role: Series Regular

Series Regular Status: Living (60s)

Living (60s) Occupation: Lead Yellowstone ranch hand

Lead Yellowstone ranch hand Description: Lloyd goes back decades with the Yellowstone ranch, and has served as a mentor to Rip, Jimmy, and now Carter. An old rodeo champion, he is as loyal to this way of life and the Dutton family as they come. Lloyd wears the Y Brand.

Carter (Finn Little)

Role: Series Regular

Series Regular Status: Living (teenager)

Living (teenager) Occupation: Yellowstone ranch hand

Yellowstone ranch hand Description: An orphan of drug addicts, Carter was taken in by Beth Dutton after they witnessed his father die together in the hospital. Both Beth and Rip see him as a loose surrogate son, though neither allows him to call them mother or father. He’s been thrust into the world of ranching as his last ditch effort to stay off the streets, much like Rip before him.

Ryan (Ian Bohen)

Ian Bohen as Ryan on the Yellowstone Season 4 set. (Photo credit Paramount Network Press)

Role: Series Regular

Series Regular Status: Living (40s)

Living (40s) Occupation: Yellowstone ranch hand

Yellowstone ranch hand Description: A loyal ranch hand and sometimes enforcer, Ryan is a skilled horseman and is with the Yellowstone Ranch for life as a branded man (Ryan wears the Y Brand).

Colby (Denim Richards)

Denim Richards as Colby on the set of Yellowstone Season 4. (Photo credit: Paramount Network Press)

Role: Series Regular

Series Regular Status: Living (30s)

Living (30s) Occupation: Yellowstone ranch hand

Yellowstone ranch hand Description: A loyal ranch hand and sometimes enforcer, Colby is a skilled horseman and is with the Yellowstone Ranch for life as a branded man (Colby wears the Y Brand). He is in a loose relationship with fellow ranch hand Teeter.

Teeter (Jen Landon)

Role: Series Regular

Series Regular Status: Living (30s)

Living (30s) Occupation: Yellowstone ranch hand

Yellowstone ranch hand Description: A latecomer to the Yellowstone Dutton Ranch, Teeter has proven her loyalty and work ethic multiple times over. She now wears the Y Brand as both a rancher and enforcer. Teeter is in a loose relationship with fellow ranch hand Colby.

Walker (Ryan Bingham)

Role: Series Regular

Series Regular Status: Living (40s)

Living (40s) Occupation: Yellowstone ranch hand

Yellowstone ranch hand Description: A musician and felon, Walker returned to a life of ranching after Rip pulled him from the local prison gates. He has since made enemies and friends of Lloyd and the bunkhouse, only to be blackmailed into receiving the Y Brand by Rip. He believes the Yellowstone to be an evil place, and will do whatever he can to escape his branded fate. It is rumored he will do so by joining Jimmy on the 6666 Ranch in Texas.

‘Yellowstone’ Ranchers

Travis (Taylor Sheridan)

Taylor Sheridan as Travis in Yellowstone Season 4. (Photo credit: Paramount Network Press)

Role: Guest Star

Guest Star Status: Living (50s)

Living (50s) Occupation: 6666 horsemaster, breeder, trainer

6666 horsemaster, breeder, trainer Description: A business acquaintance of John Dutton, Travis hails fromt he 6666 ranch in Texas. He is a master trainer, breeder, and showman who sells horses to the Yellowstone. He also takes Jimmy down to begin a new life on his Texas ranch.

Edin Brolin as Mia and Hassie Harrison as Laramie in Yellowstone Season 4. (Photo credit: Paramount Network Press)

Eden Brolin plays Mia, a Yellowstone bunker who’s previous relationship with Jimmy has come to an end. It is unknown how she will factor into Season 5. Her best friend, Laramie, is played by Hassie Harrison. Laramie has had relationships with both Lloyd and Walker, but her role in Season 5 is also unknown. Both hold recurring roles on the show.

Jake Ream and Ethan Lee on the set of Yellowstone Season 4. (Photo credit: Paramount Network Press)

Jake Ream and Ethan Lee play Jake and Ethan respectively on Yellowstone, and are both loyal ranch hands that have been around since Season 1. Neither is known to wear the Y Brand, however. Both hold recurring roles on the show.

‘Yellowstone’ Friends & Foes

Thomas Rainwater (Gil Birmingham)

Gil Birmingham as Thomas Rainwater in Yellowstone Season 4. (Photo credit: Paramount Network Press)

Role: Series Regular

Series Regular Status: Living (60s)

Living (60s) Occupation: Chief, Broken Rock Reservation

Chief, Broken Rock Reservation Description: Thomas Rainwater is the stalwart Chief of the Broken Rock Tribe & Reservation. He is a skilled businessman and politician who’s ancestral land was settled by the Duttons. He aims to take it back, but remains an honorable man in his pursuit. Currently, he finds himself at odds with Market Equities and in a loose alliance with John Dutton.

Mo (Moses Brings Plenty)

Mo Brings Plenty as Mo in Yellowstone Season 4. (Photo Credit: Paramount Network Press)

Role: Series Regular

Series Regular Status: Living (50s)

Living (50s) Occupation: Rancher

Rancher Description: The right hand man of Chief Rainwater and Broken Rock enforcer, Mo is an honorable but lethal marksman and rancher. He is a part of the loose alliance with John Dutton to ensure Market Equities is unable to seize his ancestral land from the Duttons.

Lynelle Perry (Wendy Moniz)

Wendy Moniz as Lynelle Perry in Yellowstone Season 4. (Photo credit: Paramount Network Press)

Role: Series Regular

Series Regular Status: Living (50s)

Living (50s) Occupation: Former Governor of Montana

Former Governor of Montana Description: After a lucrative role as governor, Lynelle announced her intention to run for one of the two Montana Senator seats. She is a longtime love interest of John Dutton and the two remain close friends and allies. She supported John in his ascent to become the next Governor of Montana, and continues to do so while he’s in office.

Caroline Warner (Jacki Weaver)

Jacki Weaver as Caroline Warner in Yellowstone Season 4. (Photo credit: Paramount Network Press)

Role: Series Recurring

Series Recurring Status: Living (70s)

Living (70s) Occupation: CEO, Market Equities

CEO, Market Equities Description: A fierce and highly-skilled businesswoman, Caroline Warner aims to take the Duttons’ land from them at any cost. She is currently locked in a hard financial-turned-personal battle with Beth, who she promises to send to jail.

Ellis Steele (John Emmet Tracy)

John Emmet Tracy as Ellis Steele in Yellowstone Season 4. (Photo credit: Paramount Network Press)

Role: Series Recurring

Series Recurring Status: Living (50s)

Living (50s) Occupation: Real Estate Representative, Market Equities

Real Estate Representative, Market Equities Description: The right hand man of Caroline Warner, Ellis is a real estate representative for their Market Equities who is proving vital in their battle with the Duttons over Yellowstone Ranch land.

Summer Higgins (Piper Perabo)

Piper Perabo as Summer Higgins in Yellowstone Season 4. (Photo credit: Paramount Network Press)

Role: Series Recurring

Series Recurring Status: Living (40s)

Living (40s) Occupation: Environmental Activist

Environmental Activist Description: Summer Higgins arrived in Montana to protest the work of ranchers, including the Duttons, landing her in jail. But after John releases her from jail, an unlikely romance and friendship buds that leads into Season 5 as John swears to help free her from a severe court sentencing.

Angela Blue Thunder (Q’orianka Kilcher)

Q’orianka Kilcher as Angela Blue Thunder in Yellowstone Season 3. (Photo credit: Paramount Network Press)

Role: Series Recurring

Series Recurring Status: Living (30s)

Living (30s) Occupation: Tribal Lawyer, Broken Rock Reservation

Tribal Lawyer, Broken Rock Reservation Description: A skilled lawyer employed by both Broken Rock and the Duttons at one time, Angela is set to return in Season 5 as the battle over Yellowstone land intensifies.

Bill Ramsay (Rob Kirkland)

Rob Kirkland as Sheriff Bill Ramsay in Yellowstone Season 4. (Photo credit: Paramount Network Press)

Role: Series Recurring

Series Recurring Status: Living (40s)

Living (40s) Occupation: Sheriff

Sheriff Description: A Montana lawman, Bill Ramsay has a long history with the Duttons. The former Watch Commander has been promoted to Sheriff ahead of Season 5, and doesn’t plan to go easy on John Dutton as his late predecessor, Sheriff Haskell (Hugh Dillon), did.

Avery (Tanya Beatty)

Role: Series Recurring

Series Recurring Status: Living (30s)

Living (30s) Occupation: Rancher

Rancher Description: Formerly a stripper, Rip Wheeler recruited Avery to return to ranching on the Yellowstone. There, she fell for Kayce Dutton, who was already married to Monica. After leaving the ranch to return to her native Broken Rock Reservation, Avery re-entered Kayce’s life in Season 4, and chances are she’ll appear in Season 5 again as he anticipates “the end” of his family.

That’s it for the main cast of Yellowstone! To catch up on new characters added to the show, be sure to see our ‘Yellowstone’ Season 5: Everything We Know About New Cast & Returning Characters next.

Yellowstone returns for Season 5 this November 13 with a two-hour premiere, only on Paramount Network.