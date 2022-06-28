‘Yellowstone’ Cast Goes to Rodeo Amid Season 5 Production, Poses for Epic Group Pic

Filming for season five of Yellowstone is well underway in Montana. The show finally grabbed long overdue natioanl attention during season four, and press is flocking to the set for interviews. The cast and crew took a much deserved break recently to take in the rodeo in Darby. Finn Little (who portrays Carter) posted an epic photo of everyone. The rodeo takes place at Richard Cromwell Memorial Rodeo Grounds.

“Very 1st rodeo! Won’t forget that!” he captioned the post.

Rodeo weekends happen in Darby throughout the summer. The event that the Yellowstone crew attended was likely the Sr. Pro Rodeo on the weekend of June 24-25. Sr. Pro Rodeo in Darby is sanctioned by the Professional Senior Rodeo Association. The next event at the grounds is Twisted Nut on July 8-9. On August 12-13, Wild West Rodeo takes place. It is Darby’s NRA sanctioned annual event. You can learn more about the Darby Rodeo Association by visiting their website.

Darby, Mont. is in Ravalli County. It’s just a little south of Missoula and west of Butte along the Continental Divide. It’s not far from the Idaho border. The town has a population of just 783. There’s a bar and a post office just down from the rodeo grounds, though. It seems like all their bases are covered.

Press for ‘Yellowstone’ Season Five

Perhaps Darby looks like what Kevin Costner had in mind when he was first drawn to Westerns. He recently talked about the iconic Westerns that first caught his eye. The collection included the 70s telvision series How the West Was Won, along with classic films from Paul Newman and the Duke himself.

As we learn more information about the forthcoming new season, we’re learning about major cast additions. Costner also recently talked about how the series is able to pull that off. In addition to landing country music superstars like Tim McGraw and Faith Hill, the show just announced that Lainey Wilson will get her own role this year. Of course the trend began with Ryan Bingham.

Wilson’s music was featured on the show. During the season four finale, she performed a few songs. Then, Taylor Sheridan called her up and said he wanted her to come onboard. She’ll portray a musician named “Abby.”

The fifth season premieres on November 13. There will be 14 episodes this year. The cast has neared spoilers during this press run. What happens to Monica Dutton? What about Beth? Is there big news on the horizon for John? They haven’t given it away yet. Kelly Reilly assures that the end is not near. The rest of us will have answers soon enough.