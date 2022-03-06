‘Yellowstone’ Celebrates Forrie J. Smith’s Birthday With Badass Photo

Outsider would like to wish one of our favorite actors, “Yellowstone” star Forrie J. Smith, a very happy birthday. One of the most beloved stars on the hit Paramount Network series, Smith turns 63-years-old Sunday.

“Yellowstone” fans know Forrie J. Smith as “Yellowstone” Ranch’s senior work hand, Lloyd Pearce. Smith has turned his character into one of the show’s most popular figures as the bunkhouse’s oldest resident. As such, he mentors younger cowboys in training like Jimmy and most recently, newcomer Carter. “Yellowstone” took to social media earlier today to wish Smith a happy birthday and share a photo of the star actor.

“Wishing Forrie J. Smith a very happy birthday,” the post’s caption space says.

“Happy birthday cowboy!” a fan writes in the comments. “Lloyd is my favorite character on the show! This is an awesome pic of you. Can’t wait to see you back in the fifth season.”

A big reason for the love for Forrie J. Smith is the authenticity he brings to the show. Before he became an actor, Smith lived the life of a cowboy having grown up on a real cattle ranch. He also participated in many rodeos in his youth and won many of the events he participated in. “Yellowstone” even uses some of his actual rodeo memorabilia to decorate the set.

Season four was a difficult one for Lloyd as he was at odds with many of the other ranch residents. This includes his closest ally, Rip Wheeler. Lloyd was eventually able to get back in the bunkhouse’s good graces by apologizing to Walker.

Forrie J. Smith Skips Out on SAG Awards Ceremony

The birthday boy made news recently by declining an invitation to attend the Screen Actors Guild Awards. The “Yellowstone” star cited his stance on vaccinations as the reason for his absence.

In a social media post that has since been deleted, Forrie J. Smith clarifies his stance on vaccinations. He says his stance against vaccination extends to all vaccines and not just the one for COVID-19.

“I want to apologize to y’all for not being at the Screen Actors Guild Awards,” he says. “I mean no offense to anyone. I’m not vaccinated, and it’s a requirement to be vaccinated. I’m not vaccinated, I will not get vaccinated. I haven’t been vaccinated since I was a little kid. I don’t vaccinate my dogs, I don’t vaccinate my horses. I’ve never had a flu shot. I never will and I believe they compromise your immunities, It’s just my beliefs. I just don’t believe in that stuff.”