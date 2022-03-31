‘Yellowstone’ Celebrates Ryan Bingham’s Birthday With Gritty Photo of Walker

“Yellowstone” fans, tune your guitars and get the candles ready because it’s star Ryan Bingham’s birthday today!

The singer and actor celebrates his 41st birthday today, on March 31. The official “Yellowstone” Instagram account gave Ryan Bingham a birthday shoutout earlier today by posting a gritty picture of him. Bingham plays Walker on the show, a former convict who gets branded on the ranch and is known for singing at all hours of the day. He also starts some drama with fellow ranch hand Lloyd during Season 4 of “Yellowstone.”

“Singing Happy Birthday to @ryanbinghamofficial!” the show captioned the post. Fans quickly took to the comments to offer their birthday wishes as well.

“Happy Birthday to a talented actor and singer! Enjoy your special day!” one fan commented on the post.

“Happy birthday, Ryan!” another fan told Bingham on the “Yellowstone” post.

Fans also took to Twitter to send Bingham their birthday wishes. “Walker is one of my favorite characters. Happy Birthday, cowboy!” one person commented.

Another said, “Happy Birthday, Ryan! I love when you sing on the show!!” Don’t we all?

And of course, one fan drew attention to Walker’s general animosity toward other “Yellowstone” characters. “Take him to the train station to celebrate!!!” they wrote earlier.

Will We See Ryan Bingham on ‘Yellowstone’ Season 5?

We’re just a few short months away from the start of “Yellowstone” Season 5 production. But can we expect to see all of our favorites return to the screen?

The short answer is yes. All the main cast members will return, including Kevin Costner, Kelly Reilly, Cole Hauser, Luke Grimes, Wes Bentley, and Kelsey Asbille. And we can also expect to see our bunkhouse boys again, which of course includes Ian Bohen, Denim Richards, Forrie J. Smith, and Ryan Bingham.

Some fans wondered if Ryan Bingham would return to “Yellowstone” given that he’s also a full-fledged musician. But when Paramount announced the returning cast members, he was included on that list. Speaking to the Los Angeles Times earlier this year, Bingham had hinted at his Season 5 return.

“You’re on a need-to-know basis, for sure,” he said. “Sometimes you’ll hear from another cast member that they’ll be back, so you got an idea of when they’re telling us. I got the call recently and they said that they were going to start back up.”

Unlike in previous seasons, this “Yellowstone” Season will be comprised of 14 episodes, split into two seven-episode parts. The first part will definitely hit our screens later this year, but it’s unclear if Part 2 will as well. Let’s just hope Bingham’s character Walker stays out of trouble this time around.