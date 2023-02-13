‘Yellowstone’ Celebrates Valentine’s Day With Video of Beth & Rip’s Best Moments

Love is in the air, and Yellowstone‘s Youtube channel posted a Valentine’s Day-worthy highlight reel of Beth and Rip. The channel is calling the series of scenes featuring Cole Hauser and Kelly Reilly whispering sweet nothings “some of Beth and Rip’s most romantic moments on Yellowstone.”

The video clocks in at over twenty minutes and samples scenes from all of the seasons of the show. It begins with Rip and Beth lounging under a tree, the majestic scenery unfolding before them. Their horses calmly graze in the distance.



“I could do this,” Beth says at the start of the clip. “I could live here and never see another person in my life except you.” Rip gives a little chuckle. “Might be a little tricky in the winter sweetheart,” he quips. But Beth isn’t in the mood to joke. She’s earnest in the moment, wanting the gruff ranch hand to admit he feels the same way, too. “You know what I mean,” she explains. “I mean, I don’t. I don’t need anything else. Cigarettes, whiskey, and Meadow… and you.”

The video goes on to show other moments from the couple’s electric relationship. Most aren’t quite as serene as the opening sequence. Some moments are borderline fights. There’s even one scene where the pair’s idea of a romantic date is watching a pack of wolves devouring a fresh kill from Rip’s pickup, passing a bottle of whiskey back and forth. Still, the chemistry that Hauser and Reilly share onscreen is palpable. It’s obvious why to many fans of the show, they’re the heart of the series.

The comment section of the video definitely stans for Beth and Rip’s romance in Yellowstone. “Every Rip / Beth moment is amazing!! Love them together,” one fan wrote. “Beth And RIP Are The Best,” another fan agreed. “Beth Is Smart, Tough, Pretty, And Speaks Her Mind. RIP Is Tough, Loyal, And Speaks His Mind. Yes Sir.”

Still, there appears to be a rival for the best couple in the Yellowstone universe on the horizon. One fan was quick to name-drop another romantic duo in the comments. “I love the banter between Rip and Beth,” the fan admitted.”They are very natural. My second favorite couple is 1923‘s Spencer and Alex,” they added.

Of course, that fan is talking about Spencer and Alexandra Dutton, played by Brandon Sklenar and Juila Schlaepfer, respectively. Sklenar recently revealed that he wasn’t just a fan of Yellowstone, but also its first prequel series 1883 before joining 1923. “I was a massive fan,” the New Jersey native told Decider. “My whole family too. We just thought 1883 was a masterpiece.” Maybe Spencer is bringing some of that Rip and Beth fandom to his Dutton role.